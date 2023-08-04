Jim Ervin’s celebrated and silverware-stacked playing career was built on many strengths, not least of which knowing how to play the waiting game on the pitch before committing to the challenge.

By unexpectedly moving across the white line from Carrick Rangers defender into Ballymena United dug-out this summer, Ervin’s first foray into management may not necessarily share that same sense of precision and planning...but it is no less thrilling.

"It wasn't something that I was looking for,” said Ervin. "I had a year left on my deal with Carrick, but coaching and management was always something I wanted to get into when I knew I would be finishing my playing days.

Jim Ervin following his summer return to Ballymena United as manager. (Photo by Ballymena United FC)

"When the opportunity came up I knew it may not be available this time next year.

"So I threw my name into the hat and thought ‘if it happens, it happens’ and if it doesn't I've still got a year left playing.

"It wasn't about not wanting to play, it really wasn't...I probably played more last year than I thought I would ever play.

"I knew I still had the ability to continue for another year, I know my body was maybe slowing up but I certainly believed in my ability and fitness levels.

"When an opportunity like Ballymena comes up and you get interviewed for it, you think there's possibly a chance here.

"It was too good an opportunity to turn down.”

Ervin reflects on his seven-year spell in the playing colours of Ballymena across over 270 appearances with real affection – and a desire to draw inspiration from that proud past for future progress.

"The time I had at Ballymena as a player was brilliant,” said Ervin. "I probably played the best football of my career there, even though my time at Linfield was a very successful one.

"I loved the feel of the club and how the fans were with me.

"I always had very fond memories and never really wanted to leave the place, but that's football.

"I always had it in the back of my head that I'd love to go back one day...and I knew one day I would.

"I feel very honoured and privileged to be given the opportunity to manage the club.

"I'm very excited, it's a long-term project, things aren't going to change overnight.

"We understand where we are as a football club, both on and off the pitch.

"We're asking the supporters to be patient.

"There's going to be a lot of hard work to be done but we're willing to do that.

"It's an opportunity and a challenge I'm really looking forward to.

"There was a successful period there when I was playing under big Davy (Jeffrey) and it would be brilliant to be able to bring that back to Ballymena.