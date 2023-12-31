IRISH LEAGUE QUIZ: How much can you remember about what happened in 2023? Take our Big Irish League quiz and find out!
It has been another incredible year of Irish League action in 2023, but how much can you remember about everything that happened?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Well, it’s time to find out...24 questions about the greatest league in the world, 10 minutes on the clock. Will you be a title challenger or languish in the relegation zone? Play by clicking here.
Good luck!