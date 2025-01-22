Irish League rivals battle it out for St Mirren ace after Scottish Premiership side 'accept six-figure bids'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Mirren have reportedly accepted six-figure bids from both Glentoran and Linfield as the Belfast rivals chase the signature of Scottish striker Kieran Offord.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Crusaders, scoring 10 goals in 21 Premiership appearances alongside netting a maiden senior hat-trick as Declan Caddell’s side progressed past Dungannon Swifts in the BetMcLean Cup.

Offord has undoubtedly been one of the standout Irish League stars of this term and could now be set for a permanent return to Northern Ireland after the Daily Record reported both the Blues and Glens are keen to secure a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish youth international, who has previously made 11 league appearances for St Mirren, including against both Celtic and Rangers, was recalled from his temporary stint at Seaview this week.

Kieran Offord starred for Crusaders while on loan from St Mirren. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

It appeared Offord was set to earn himself a senior chance in the Buddies ranks under Lisburn-born boss Stephen Robinson, but it now looks like the Paisley outfit will look to cash in with multiple clubs keen.

The Daily Record also said that Coleraine have shown an interest in Offord but that Linfield and Glentoran are leading the race with six-figure bids from both accepted by St Mirren on Tuesday.

David Healy will hope the potential capture of Offord could help his side turn their current 15-point advantage at the Premiership’s summit into another Gibson Cup crown and he’d form a frightening attacking trio alongside talisman Joel Cooper and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offord was an impact player for Crusaders, scoring twice in their Boxing Day triumph over Cliftonville while Irish League Stats Man says six of his 10 league goals were match-winning efforts.

Speaking earlier this month, Crues boss Declan Caddell was keen to keep Offord for the rest of this season – something which hasn’t materialised – and felt he’d benefit from an extended spell in the Irish League.

"For me it’s a no-brainer that Kieran stays for the rest of the season,” he said. "He has been out on loan four times before and probably struggled for form, game time and it has never really worked for him, but this one has.

"At Kieran’s age it’s all about learning, development and playing as much as he can in a competitive league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t want to keep him here – I want to push him onto bigger and better things, but for me it’s best that he stays for the rest of the season and finishes what he started.