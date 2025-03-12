Irish League star admits 'it couldn't have been a better week' after latest Coleraine win follows birth of first child

Coleraine’s midfield maestro Ronan Doherty hopes the Bannsiders are hitting top form at the right time after extending their winning Premiership run to three matches – a streak which has helped significantly boost their top-six hopes.

Dean Shiels’ side have collected consecutive wins over Linfield, Portadown and Glenavon ahead of this weekend’s trip to reigning champions Larne, while they’ve now only lost one of their last seven league matches since the end of January – a narrow 2-1 home defeat against Glentoran is the sole blemish.

Across the past five matches played by each top-flight team, none have collected more points than Coleraine (12) while another major boost for Shiels will be the fact no side have conceded fewer (two) in that time either.

Smart business conducted during the recent transfer window has helped bolster Coleraine’s squad and it was January recruit Declan McManus that produced their weekend winner over Glenavon with a stunning free-kick.

Ronan Doherty in action for Coleraine against Glenavon last weekend. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Doherty, Levi Ives, Paddy Burns and Charles Dunne also arrived at The Showgrounds and it has helped keep the County Londonderry club on track for what would be their tenth consecutive top-half Premiership finish.

"We got a few players in over January so it just took us a while to get together and get a settled team,” former Cliftonville midfielder Doherty told BBC Sportsound. “We've changed quite a lot since I've been here over the last six or seven weeks and now we seem to have a settled side and our bench is ridiculous so it's good.

"We're in good form at the right time and hopefully we can keep it going until the split and after.

"We're treating them (the next three pre-split fixtures) as three finals. You're playing teams around you and you have to beat them.

"We have to take it one game at a time and our full focus is on Larne. We're looking forward to it and hopefully the run continues."

It has been a busy period both on and off the pitch for Doherty, who has balanced his role as one of the Irish League’s finest midfielders with becoming a father for the first time alongside wife Tanya after the pair welcomed their baby girl Ellie on March 4.

"My wife had a baby girl on Tuesday night so it has been a tough few days and little sleep!" laughed Doherty after Saturday’s win. “To be fair she let me sleep in the spare bed to get ready for the match!