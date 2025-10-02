Irish League star clear Glentoran team-mate 'one of the best I’ve played with or against'

Glentoran star Ryan Cooney insists team-mate Pat Hoban is “one of the best forwards I’ve ever played with or against”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hoban, who has topped the League of Ireland’s Premier Division goalscoring charts on four occasions, arrived at the Glens from Derry City this summer and netted twice in his opening four Premiership appearances, including in their ‘Big Two’ showdown against rivals Linfield.

The 34-year-old has shown signs of developing a potent partnership with Jordan Jenkins, who struck 12 league goals last term before firing in another three so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoban was one of the headline summer arrivals in the Irish League with Declan Devine saying “he’s consistently broken my heart” after coming up against him while in charge of Bohemians and Derry City.

Glentoran star Ryan Cooney. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

Having also spent time across the water with the likes of Mansfield Town, Hoban won three Premier Division titles at Dundalk and is their record goalscorer having netted 150 times.

Manchester-born Cooney also joined Glentoran during the summer after spells with Bury, Burnley, Morecambe and Crewe Alexandra, but he’s clear that Hoban ranks amongst the best he’s encountered.

“What’s really struck me since I arrived is the calibre of this squad,” he said. “Marcus Kane, James Singleton and Josh Kelly are outstanding leaders who drive standards every single day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Shane McEleney has been a rock at the back, while Pat Hoban is the ultimate professional and genuinely one of the best forwards I’ve ever played with or against.

“Pat and Jordan Jenkins are building a real understanding and I believe they will form a partnership that gives us a constant threat up front.

"Then you’ve got Jordan Stewart and Liam Burt who can unlock a game with a moment of quality and Danny Amos with a left foot that’s a real weapon. Everywhere you look there’s competition for places and that pushes all of us to be at our very best.

“We’ve made a really positive start to the season, but no one is getting carried away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The manager and coaching staff have been clear it won’t mean anything unless we maintain it.