Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cliftonville star Shea Kearney has received his maiden Northern Ireland U21 call-up for Euro 2025 qualifiers against England and Ukraine in Ballymena next month.

The 20-year-old is one of the Irish League’s brightest talents and played a key role in helping the Reds end their 45-year wait for Irish Cup glory as they defeated Linfield at Windsor Park last season.

After breaking into Jim Magilton’s side in October, Kearney went on to make 29 Premiership appearances, scoring three goals from wing-back, and started in their opening two league games of the current campaign, but was replaced at half-time of Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over Glenavon at Mourneview Park due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kearney is joined in Tommy Wright’s 23-man panel by Cliftonville teammate Sean Stewart while Glentoran’s Johnny Russell, Linfield duo Ethan McGee and Charlie Allen have also been included alongside Larne’s Matty Lusty, who has been rewarded for a fine start to the season with the Inver Reds.

Northern Ireland U21 manager Tommy Wright. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

From the previous U21 squad, Linfield midfielder Josh Archer, new Larne striker Benji Magee and Glentoran midfielder Charlie Lindsay have missed out on selection while Odhran Casey is injured.

With the England clash taking place at the Ballymena Showgrounds on September 6 before Wright’s youngsters face Ukraine at the same venue on September 10 (both 7:45pm kick-off), it could mean Cliftonville’s Premiership showdown with Coleraine on September 7 and Linfield’s home encounter against Crusaders on the same afternoon are both potentially impacted.

Full NI U21 squad:

Goalkeepers – Stephen McMullan (Caernarfon Town, on loan from Fleetwood Town), Pierce Charles(Sheffield Wednesday), Josh Clarke (Celtic).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders – Sean Stewart and Shea Kearney (both Cliftonville), Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town), Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City), Michael Forbes (Bristol Rovers, on loan from West Ham United), Aaron Donnelly (Nottingham Forest), Jonny Russell (Glentoran), Tom Atcheson (Marine, on loan from Blackburn Rovers), Ethan McGee (Linfield).

Midfielders – Patrick Kelly (Doncaster Rovers, on loan from West Ham United), Barry Baggley (Waterford, on loan from Fleetwood Town), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace), Darren Robinson (Hartlepool United, on loan from Derby County), JJ McKiernan (Lincoln City), Charlie Allen (Linfield), Euan Williams (Gillingham).