Irish League star to step away from football to pursue 'lifetime ambition' - but door 'always open to come back'

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree has revealed striker Tomas Galvin has stepped away from football to pursue a “lifetime ambition” of playing senior GAA.

Galvin was one of the most promising Irish League youngsters having progressed through the ranks at Stangmore Park before developing into a senior star, playing his part in last season’s historic Irish Cup triumph.

The 21-year-old scored 14 Premiership goals for the Swifts and registered eight league appearances this term, but Galvin has now made a call to hit pause on his football career and pursue another sporting opportunity.

It comes as a blow to McAree’s men, who picked up their third consecutive Premiership win on Saturday after beating Larne 2-0, but the Swifts chief insists he has too much respect for Galvin to stand in his way.

Tomas Galvin is hitting pause on his Irish League career to pursue an opportunity in GAA. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Tomas has been invited to play for Tyrone GAA and he has decided that at this stage it's maybe the best thing for him,” said McAree. “He wants to try it.

"It's a lifetime ambition of Tomas'. I respect that and wish him well. We still hold his registration.

“He's been told as well that if it doesn't work out, the door here will always be open for him to come back. We wish him well.

"He's been a fantastic kid to work with. He's been brilliant here. He will have a bright future at soccer as well, it's just an ambition of his that he wants to try.”

McAree admits Galvin’s decision came as a surprise and the Swifts now won’t be able to sign a replacement until January, but the Dungannon boss is well stocked in attack with Junior making a sensational start to life at Stangmore Park.

Andrew Mitchell and Luton Town loanee Sam Anderson provide cover for the former Glentoran striker while Darragh McBrien is working his way back to full fitness.

"For me, it came out of the blue massively,” added McAree on Galvin’s decision. “I have so much respect for Tomas that I certainly wouldn't have fallen out with him.

"It wasn't a conversation at this stage that I was going to win, I wasn't going to come out of it with Tomas staying here.

"I knew that if I went down that route I would end up falling out with Tomas and I didn't want that to happen. I wish him well and hopefully he returns here at some stage.