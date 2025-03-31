Irish League striker will keep playing 'until my legs don't carry me anymore' after ticking off career first at 36

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Even at the age of 36, veteran Irish League striker Stephen Murray continues to tick off career firsts after scoring four times in Annagh United’s 6-2 victory over Institute last weekend and remains determined to keep playing “until my legs don't carry me anymore”.

Murray has developed a reputation as a prolific goalscorer across spells with Armagh City, Warrenpoint Town, Glenavon, Portadown and now Annagh, who he is hoping to help stage another late bid for a Premiership play-off berth.

He joined Ciaran McGurgan’s side in 2021 and earlier this month surpassed 150 appearances at the BMG Arena, scoring 60 times in the process and has now netted eight in his last five league outings.

Murray continues to pop up at crucial times – he scored the winner as Annagh upset Portadown in the Irish Cup earlier this season, just a matter of days after striking a quickfire brace in their 4-3 win over title favourites Bangor.

Annagh's Stephen Murray celebrates after scoring in the Irish Cup against Portadown earlier this season. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Still possessing a strong love for the game and clear sharpshooting prowess, Murray wants to extend his career for as long as possible.

"I don't know if anybody seen that coming, me included!" he laughed about his four goals. “I'm delighted.

"I've definitely had a couple of hat-tricks but not sure about four. It's always good to be ticking off firsts at the tender age of 36! Getting one goal is a blessing these days, never mind four.

"I love football so I will play until my legs don't carry me anymore. If it means dropping down the leagues, I'm happy to do that.

"I don't want to overstay my welcome at a certain level but I'll keep dropping if it means I get out on the pitch. It's just something I can't see giving up anytime soon.

"To me, it has always been so important. I've played football since I was no age and it's so routine now with training a couple of nights per week and playing on a Saturday. You start missing it during the summer and it would be hard to replace that."

Only Murray and 32-year-old H&W Welders striker Michael McLellan, who has registered a remarkable 29 goals, are over the age of 30 in the list of top-10 Championship scorers this season with the pair both showing the value of experience.

Murray is currently enjoying that feeling of confidence desired by every striker and wants to carry this momentum until the end of the season in the hope that it can help propel Annagh into a familiar spot.

McGurgan’s men have previously reached two Premiership promotion/relegation play-offs and narrowly missed out on a third in the final match of last term, but are once again lurking dangerously, sitting only four points adrift of second-placed H&W Welders, who they host on Tuesday, after winning four of their last five.

"I still feel sharp,” added Murray. “I couldn't tell you what the secret is, but I'm just keeping my head down, training away and at the minute things are falling for me.

"We've hit a bit of form now and it's about keeping that consistency going into the last five games, treating them like cup finals and seeing where we end up.

