Northern Ireland Football League officials have confirmed 11 fixtures across the Premiership set to feature on the BBC Sport NI streaming service.

The opening weekend of the Irish League’s top-flight division has resulted in two changes – with Glentoran’s home date against Crusaders at the BetMcLean Oval now scheduled for Friday, August 9 and the return of Portadown to the top table with a trip to Cliftonville moved to Sunday, August 11.

Larne must wait until Sunday, August 18 to kick off a bid for a title hat-trick as the planned meeting at Inver Park against Loughgall on August 10 is now postponed, with no fresh date.

European commitments have been key in the decisions over the Cliftonville and Larne reshuffles.

The full list of 11 games set for streaming coverage – via the free-to-air BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport NI website – is as follows:

Friday, August 9 - Glentoran v Crusaders (7.45pm); Sunday, August 11 - Cliftonville v Portadown (3pm); Friday, August 16 - Coleraine v Ballymena United (7.45pm); Sunday, August 18 - Crusaders v Larne (2pm); Tuesday, August 20 - Glenavon v Linfield (7.45pm); Friday, August 23 - Carrick Rangers v Glentoran (7.45pm); Friday, August 30 - Coleraine v Larne (7.45pm).

Tuesday, September 17 - Cliftonville v Linfield (7.45pm); Friday, September 20 - Larne v Glentoran (7.45pm, live on BBC Two NI); Friday, September 27 - Cliftonville v Larne (7.45pm).

Friday, October 5 - Linfield v Glentoran (7.45pm).

A Northern Ireland Football League statement read: “Eleven Sports Direct Premiership fixtures will be broadcast exclusively live on BBC Sport NI as the new season kicks off in style.

"The action kicks off with two big live games on a bumper opening weekend of the new season, as firstly Glentoran welcome Crusaders to the BetMcLean Oval on Friday (9 August) followed by Portadown’s first game back in the topflight away to Cliftonville on Sunday afternoon (11 August).

"Thereafter the games come thick and fast, with a big derby clash between Coleraine and Ballymena United at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday 16 August, followed by another super Sunday fixture at Seaview as Crusaders face Larne on 18 August.

"Three further selections in August see Glenavon welcome Linfield to Mourneview Park on Tuesday 20 August, followed later that week by Carrick Rangers v Glentoran (Friday 23 August) and Coleraine v Larne (Friday 30 August) to wrap up a huge month of action.

"September’s live selections start in style at Solitude, as Cliftonville host Linfield on Tuesday 17 September, three days later Inver Park is the scene for the first televised BBC Two NI game of the new season as Larne take on Glentoran (Friday 20 September).