Irish League teenager ready to live World Cup dream after receiving Canada call

Glentoran youngster Milo Beimers admits getting an opportunity to live his World Cup dream is “surreal” after being called up by Canada for next month’s showpiece event in Qatar.

From November 3-27, the best young players from 48 countries around the world will compete in the U17 World Cup, following in the footsteps of Cesc Fàbregas, Toni Kroos and Phil Foden, who were all Golden Ball recipients at the tournament on their way to superstardom.

Canada have been drawn in Group K alongside powerhouse France, Chile and Uganda, kicking off their campaign in Al Rayyan on November 5.

Before the competition starts, Beimers and the Canadian squad, which includes players from Leicester City, Feyenoord and Fulham, will prepare at a pre-camp in Dubai.

Glentoran teenager Milo Beimers is set to represent Canada at next month's U17 World Cup. (Photo by Canada Soccer)

Both of Beimers’ parents were born in Canada before moving to Belfast and the majority of his family still live in the North American country.

That gives the young goalkeeper an extra sense of pride wearing the shirt and having watched the U17 World Cup on TV, he’s ready to embrace every moment of being on the pitch.

"It's not something I thought would ever really happen...to actually be going to the World Cup is surreal,” he said. “I used to watch the U17 World Cup and thought it would be class to go because you're playing against players who in 10 years time will be in the Premier League and big competitions.

"It's the best of the best at our age group playing at this tournament so it's something I wanted to play in.

"Most of my family is Canadian so for them to see me playing for Canada is a massive thing. My family is buzzing. My dad is going over and the games will probably be streamed so my cousins will get to watch."

In March, Beimers was named Man of the Match after saving two penalties in a shoot-out success over Linfield as Glentoran lifted the prestigious Harry Cavan Youth Cup crown for the first time in 30 years.

The 17-year-old regularly trains alongside Glentoran’s senior team under the watchful eye of Irish League legend Elliott Morris and was named on the bench by Declan Devine for recent Premiership matches against Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United.

Beimers featured as Glentoran’s reserves reached the Steel & Sons Cup quarter-final – he missed the last-eight showdown due to senior duties – and has worked with two of the league’s finest goalkeepers in Dan Gyollai and Andrew Mills.

Exposure to the senior environment at The Oval has undoubtedly helped prepare Beimers for the World Cup stage.

"I've been playing U20s for the last year and you play against a lot of men and people who are older than you,” he added. “That has helped quite a bit dealing with pressure and I train with the first team so much that you're used to those expectations.

"There'll be a lot of fans at the matches. I get a taste of that with Glentoran, in cup finals there's a lot of fans.

"I can work off a lot of what Elliott does. I take a lot of the stuff he gives me and he's the type of guy who wants to give young keepers a chance. It's been great to work with him.