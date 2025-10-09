Irish League teenager who trialled at Manchester United completes Denmark transfer

Caleb Sweeney has been labelled “one of the best ball-playing midfielders in the country at his age” after completing a move from Larne to Danish outfit Brondby.

The 16-year-old came through the ranks at Greenisland, a partner club of Larne, before making a move to Inver Park last year and helped their U16s seal league title success.

Sweeney made his senior Larne debut in a Co Antrim Shield win over Queen’s University aged 15 and is a Northern Ireland youth international, representing his country up to U16 level.

His talent was recognised by Premier League giants Manchester United, who invited Sweeney for two trial periods before he spent time with 11-time Danish top-flight champions Brondby this summer.

Caleb Sweeney has joined Brondby from Larne. (Photo by Larne FC)

After interest from a host of clubs in England, Sweeney has now opted to make a move further afield and Irish League stalwart Albert Watson, who was Larne’s U16 manager last season, believes he has a bright future ahead.

“He fully deserves the move,” said Watson. “Caleb is one of the best ball-playing midfielders in the country at his age, who is very comfortable and composed on the ball.

“Caleb joined us from our fantastic Partnership Club in Greenisland FC, and thanks to the fantastic work they had done with his development, he was able to settle quickly and fit right in here at Larne.

“He played a huge role for me as my U16 side won the league title last season and that experience has allowed him to develop all areas of his game further. I for one am excited to see what the future holds for Caleb out in Denmark.”

Larne’s Technical Director, Keith O’Hara, added: “I’m delighted for Caleb, it’s a fantastic move for him to a big European club.

“The move shows the strength of our academy, alongside the growth of our relationship with our Partnership Club’s, with Caleb having come through the system at Greenisland FC.