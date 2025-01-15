Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin hopes “there will be a few more” new signings this month after confirming the arrival of Republic of Ireland youth international Kian Corbally.

The 21-year-old becomes the Sky Blues’ second January recruit, following Patrick McEleney, after leaving League of Ireland outfit Wexford.

Midfielder Corbally came through the youth ranks at St Patrick’s Athletic before enjoying spells with Longford Town (loan) and Wexford – he’s the fourth player from Wexford to arrive in the Premiership this month after Ethan Boyle, Reece Webb and Cian O’Malley all joined Carrick Rangers.

Corbally made 37 appearances in the League of Ireland First Division last term, scoring three goals, and also started in both legs of Wexford’s promotion play-off defeat to Athlone Town.

New Ballymena United recruit Kian Corbally with manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Ballymena United)

“We are obviously excited to get Kian in, he is an exceptional young talent,” said Ervin. “We have been watching him for a number of weeks.

"We are excited to see what he can offer, we look forward to getting him involved with the group as quickly as possible and hopefully try and get him involved in match days. He joins Patrick in coming in and hopefully there will be a few more.”

While Corbally makes the move to Ballymena, the County Antrim outfit have confirmed midfielder Oisin Devlin is returning to parent club Larne after spending the first half of this season on loan.

The 18-year-old played 12 times in the Premiership for Ervin’s side and will now hope he can break into a competitive Inver Reds midfield, which is set to lose Joe Thomson this summer after he reportedly penned a pre-contract deal with Glentoran.

"We can confirm Oisin Devlin has returned to Larne after a successful loan period with Ballymena United,” the club posted on social media. “We thank Oisin for his time at Ballymena United and wish him all the best on what will no doubt become a fantastic career in football.”

Elsewhere, Glenavon have confirmed the departure of defender Bobby Deane in a permanent deal to Championship high-flyers Limavady United.

Former Lincoln City youngster Deane, who joined the Lurgan Blues from Dergview in 2023 and also previously spent time with Institute, had spent the first half of this season on loan with Ards.

"Glenavon Football Club can confirm that Bobby Deane’s loan at Ards Football Club has been terminated at the player's request,” Glenavon posted on X. “Furthermore, Bobby left Glenavon permanently to join Limavady United.

“Glenavon would like to wish Bobby all the best as he departs the club.”