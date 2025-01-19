Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While few deals have been completed over the weekend, there has still been movement at Irish League clubs as the January transfer window ticks on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glentoran have confirmed a new 18-month contract extension for goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai, securing his services until the summer of 2026 and avoiding any potential speculation above the shot-stopper’s future.

Former Stoke City, Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United keeper Gyollai arrived in the Irish League ahead of the current season and has became an immediate fan favourite, keeping eight league clean sheets for Declan Devine’s side while he also scored in a 2-1 win over Cliftonville last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His performances would have certainly made clubs take notice going into the summer window, but the 27-year-old is now set to remain in East Belfast.

Adam Salley in action for Newry City against former club Linfield. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan)

“It’s fantastic to have Dán commit his future to Glentoran,” said Devine. “He’s been simply outstanding since joining us and is one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

"His shot-stopping ability, leadership and presence make him a key figure both on and off the pitch and he’s exactly the type of player we want at this club.

“Dán is a huge fan favourite and a leader in the dressing room, so securing his future will give everyone at the club a real lift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With so much football still to play, putting any speculation around Big Dan’s future to bed is a massive positive.

“His new contract further highlights the direction we’re heading as a club. It’s a clear statement of intent about the calibre of player we want to build this squad around as we strive to challenge for silverware and secure European qualification.”

Glentoran confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Gyollai’s understudy Andrew Mills has also signed a new 18-month contract extension.

Meanwhile, Newry City have revealed that Adam Salley, who was the club’s top scorer in the Premiership last season, has departed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Portadown striker Salley netted 27 Championship goals for Ards during the 2022/23 campaign, winning the second-tier’s Golden Boot and earned a move to top-flight Newry.

He scored 10 times in the Premiership as the Showgrounds outfit were relegated and had contributed twice in 18 second-tier appearances this term, but is now a free agent.

Salley was placed on the transfer list earlier this month alongside Ciaran O’Connor, Steven Ball, Oisin McStay and Seanna Foster.

"Adam Salley departs by mutual consent after 16 goals in 63 games,” the club posted on social media. “He was the club's top scorer last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adam departs with our best wishes for the future and we thank him for his contribution.”

Elsewhere, Premier Intermediate League outfit Portstewart have announced the return of former Coleraine defender James Peden.

"I’m thrilled to have James back at the club,” said manager Mo Mahon. “He knows exactly what it means to wear this badge and represent the people around the club, and that’s hugely important to me and my staff.

"We know his quality and it’s already clear in training this week just how much organization and demand he brings to the team.”