Irish League transfer round-up: Crusaders sign Scottish star while third-tier top scorer makes League of Ireland move

Crusaders have confirmed the signing of Scottish midfielder Alex King from Greenock Morton on an 18-month contract.

The 20-year-old made his senior Morton debut aged 16 and has since amassed 69 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals, and also previously enjoyed a loan spell at Clyde.

King becomes the latest Scottish star to arrive at Seaview with former Hibernian duo Jacob Blaney and Josh O’Connor plying their trade in North Belfast while St Mirren striker Kieran Offord thrived during his loan stint, netting 10 goals in 21 league appearances.

"Alex brings skill, flexibility, and a strong work ethic to the midfield,” Crusaders said in a statement announcing King’s arrival. “His versatility means he can adapt to various roles on the pitch, and we’re confident he will be a fantastic addition to the squad.”

Alex King has signed an 18-month contract at Crusaders. (Photo by Crusaders FC)

Crues manager Declan Caddell spoke earlier this week about the club’s transfer policy paying dividends with Harry Franklin and Harry Jewett-White also joining last summer from teams across the water.

"If you look at the signings that we've brought in, Kieran, Jacob and Josh are all from Scotland and Harry Franklin and Harry Jewett-White are both from England,” he said. “There's loads of hidden gems out there and I'm sure when we signed Kieran Offord in the summer that some people didn't know who he was...there are plenty out there and it's finding the right one and putting them in the right environment to flourish.

"The positive thing for me as a manager and club is that we're able to create that environment for young lads to come over and showcase their talent.

"Probably too many times in the past throughout the league these lads have came over and been unable to reach the heights that everybody thinks. It shows we're doing something right."

Ballymena United have also strengthened their squad with the arrival of 19-year-old defender Conor Barr on loan from Derry City for the rest of this season.

Elsewhere, League of Ireland First Division outfit Wexford have confirmed the signing of Henry Cromack, who had started the season by scoring nine goals in 10 Premier Intermediate League appearances for high-flying Dollingstown.

Canadian striker Cromack arrived in Northern Ireland in 2023 with Crewe United and finished the 2023/24 Intermediate A season sitting top of the goalscoring charts – a feat he has achieved once again this term – netting 22 times in just 23 league outings.

The 21-year-old earned a move into the Irish League, excelling at Dollingstown, and has now made the switch to Wexford.

"Cromack brings energy and attacking prowess to the team,” the club said. “Wexford FC is excited to see him contribute as the club builds toward an exciting season ahead.”

Dollingstown added: “We wish Henry every success as he moves to Wexford FC.

“Since signing in the summer, he has made a massive impact on and off the pitch, scoring 15 goals in 23 games and helping us win a Bob Radcliffe Cup along the way. Always welcome back to Planters Park Henry!”