News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Irish League update on injured player in response to 'sheer amount of messages and well wishes'

Annagh United posted a social media update on Ryan Moffatt following the decision to abandon Saturday’s Championship game as a result of injury.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 21:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 21:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Moffatt, 37, received hospital treatment on Saturday night for a “suspected dislocated knee” following an injury sustained at home to Institute.

The Annagh statement posted on Saturday evening read: “Following the sheer amount of messages and well wishes, we would like to give you all an update.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At 4.17PM Ryan (Pixie) sustained a suspected dislocated knee injury.

Annagh United's Ryan Moffatt.Annagh United's Ryan Moffatt.
Annagh United's Ryan Moffatt.
Most Popular

"We contacted emergency services immediately who arrived at 6.00PM.

"Following extensive pitch side treatment Ryan was admitted to A&E shortly after 7PM.

"We hope he is now receiving the absolute due care and attention he deserves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We would like to put on record a huge thank you to our physio Emma, multiple staff from Institute FC as well as spectators and players who treated and comforted Pixie throughout the long wait for emergency services.

"Thank you also to the paramedics for their services when they arrived.

"Speedy recovery Pixie.”

Institute held a 1-0 lead at the time of the injury and posted on the club’s official social media account that play was “abandoned in the 63rd minute” and offered “best wishes to the club and player”.

The popular playmaker previously spent time at Loughgall, Ards and Banbridge Town – with messages of support from across the game appearing on Saturday as news of his injury became public knowledge.

Some of the messages including the following:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Loughgall FC: All at Loughgall FC would like to send our best wishes to former player Ryan Moffatt after suffering serious knee injury in today’s game for Annagh United F.C against Institute causing the match to be abandoned midway through the 2nd half.

@DMGcarter: Portadown FC fan here. Get well soon lad. Speedy recovery and hope you’re back on the pitch soon.

@Men_Man_Belfast: Ah no, praying for a rapid recovery Ryan

Stevie Coulter: Best wishes Pixie, hopefully back soon.

@Milligan1310: Hoping all is okay with Ryan, Wishing him a speedy recovery.