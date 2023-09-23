Irish League update on injured player in response to 'sheer amount of messages and well wishes'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Moffatt, 37, received hospital treatment on Saturday night for a “suspected dislocated knee” following an injury sustained at home to Institute.
The Annagh statement posted on Saturday evening read: “Following the sheer amount of messages and well wishes, we would like to give you all an update.
"At 4.17PM Ryan (Pixie) sustained a suspected dislocated knee injury.
"We contacted emergency services immediately who arrived at 6.00PM.
"Following extensive pitch side treatment Ryan was admitted to A&E shortly after 7PM.
"We hope he is now receiving the absolute due care and attention he deserves.
"We would like to put on record a huge thank you to our physio Emma, multiple staff from Institute FC as well as spectators and players who treated and comforted Pixie throughout the long wait for emergency services.
"Thank you also to the paramedics for their services when they arrived.
"Speedy recovery Pixie.”
Institute held a 1-0 lead at the time of the injury and posted on the club’s official social media account that play was “abandoned in the 63rd minute” and offered “best wishes to the club and player”.
The popular playmaker previously spent time at Loughgall, Ards and Banbridge Town – with messages of support from across the game appearing on Saturday as news of his injury became public knowledge.
Some of the messages including the following:
Loughgall FC: All at Loughgall FC would like to send our best wishes to former player Ryan Moffatt after suffering serious knee injury in today’s game for Annagh United F.C against Institute causing the match to be abandoned midway through the 2nd half.
@DMGcarter: Portadown FC fan here. Get well soon lad. Speedy recovery and hope you’re back on the pitch soon.
@Men_Man_Belfast: Ah no, praying for a rapid recovery Ryan
Stevie Coulter: Best wishes Pixie, hopefully back soon.
@Milligan1310: Hoping all is okay with Ryan, Wishing him a speedy recovery.