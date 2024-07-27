Irish League winner on course for European transfer
Reports from the Netherlands first linked the 24-year-old to the second-tier side and sources within the Irish League this weekend now understand only paperwork as the delay on transfer confirmation.
Bonis was linked to Burton Albion this summer and previously considered a potential transfer target for English clubs such as Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Lincoln City, Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth.
The striker moved from hometown club Portadown to Larne for a reported £100,000 transfer fee in January 2022.
Bonis, the scorer of 28 goals last season, remains under contract with Larne until 2026 – with his partnership alongside Andy Ryan especially potent and central to the success of the Inver Park outfit.
Bonis was called up to Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland panel last year during the EURO 2024 qualifying campaign.
If progress on the transfer from Larne to ADO Den Haag continues as expected it extends a remarkable rise by Bonis across recent seasons from junior football to the European stage.
Having left the Portadown Youth system as a teenager, Bonis gained experience around the junior-level Mid-Ulster Football League scene with town clubs Portadown BBOB and Seagoe.
Impressive form secured his return to the Portadown books as a first-team player and he continued his superb development to become club captain before securing the high-profile transfer to Larne.
Now it appears a matter of days before another big switch for the striker is signed off.
