​Crusaders’ definition of consistency had manager Declan Caddell delivering extra credit following Jarlath O’Rourke’s contribution to all three goals in victory over Ballymena United.

​The defender – celebrated by Caddell as “eight or nine out of 10 week in and week out” – stepped into the Crues spotlight by delivering a corner-kick which led to Conor Barr’s own goal and a free-kick flicked on by Jordan Forsythe for Jacob Blaney to double the home lead in the 3-1 win.

Patrick McEleney’s penalty kick cut the gap but O’Rourke had the final say with a fine curling finish in the closing moments.

“I think all of his goals he has scored for us have come against Ballymena...I'm not sure of the stat but he always seems to score against them,” said Caddell. "You know what Jarly gives you...it's eight or nine out of 10 week in and week out.

Jarlath O'Rourke (left) capped a fine performance with Crusaders' final goal against Ballymena United at Seaview. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

"He's a great footballer and a great guy and he had two assists today and finished the third off.

“The third goal was the icing on the cake and Jarlath will get the credit for it but Harry Jewitt-White played the first pass in our own box and played the last pass in the edge of their box to create the goal.

“Any way you win is pleasing, it's a massive three points for us and it's about maintaining that momentum.

“Thankfully, we've been able to do that in the last month.”

Caddell reflected on a win in which he accepted the overall performace was "far from it” when measured against expected standards but Crusaders’ ability to maximise opportunities proved decisive.

“We took our chances when they came...first two were from set-plays, probably fortuitous with both of them, then we conceded a penalty so soon after and, for me, it's probably a foul on Jacob Blaney.

“It gave them a lifeline and Ballymena grew into the game...I thought they were excellent, played well, kept the ball moving and had a threat going forward.

“We were aware of that because they've had two really good performances against Larne and Linfield in the last two weeks...they might not have got the results they wanted but they played really well.

"It was a tough game and we had to dig in in the second half...to be fair to the boys, I thought they did that and we looked dangerous on the break.

“We got the third goal and could have added a few more prior to that...but I'm happy.

"Any win and three points is important at this time in the season, so you take it any way it's handed to you.”

Caddell will bank the three points, aware “it doesn't matter what way you get them” and look for continued progress with players returning.

“There's times this season we've played really well, dominated games and had 10 times more chances but come out with a loss and no points,” he said. “Collectively, it's been the same team bar one change from the Larne game.