Former Dungannon Swifts star Oisin Smyth wasted no time in making his mark on the Scottish Premiership after netting twice in St Mirren’s 3-0 victory over Hibernian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smyth made over 100 appearances for the County Tyrone outfit after progressing through the youth ranks at Stangmore Park and earned his move across the water to Oxford United in 2022.

The 24-year-old, who has represented Northern Ireland at underage level, played 10 times in League One last season before departing for Scotland, linking up with fellow countryman Stephen Robinson in Paisley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mirren have a strong Irish League presence with former Glentoran duo Caolan Boyd-Munce and Conor McMenamin also plying their trade with the club while ex-Crusaders striker Diarmuid O’Carroll serves as Robinson’s assistant and Fraser Taylor and Luke Kenny, who spent last season on-loan with Ballymena United and Cliftonville respectively, part of the senior squad.

Former Dungannon Swifts star Oisin Smyth in action against Glentoran's Conor McMenamin - both now play in Scotland for St Mirren. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Smyth made his competitive debut in a recent UEFA Conference League second qualifying round triumph over Valur and was on the bench for Sunday’s league opener.

Introduced in the 71st minute, Smyth struck a quickfire double to ensure Robinson’s side, who will face Norwegian outfit Brann in the next European round, started the league campaign with a comfortable victory.

"That's what I wanted to do when I came on and all credit to James Scott for picking me out both times,” Smyth told the club’s media channel at full-time. “I'm happy...it felt unreal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is exactly what you want on a home league debut - it was perfect. We wanted a win and a clean sheet - e couldn't ask for much more."

On Smyth’s impact, Robinson said: "I thought the subs were excellent with Oisin and James Scott coming on. They are working away in the background and people don't see the hard work that is being put in in the background...they haven't played football for a long time and they're coming in to strengthen the squad.

"I'm delighted for James and Oisin because they are going to be a big part of the squad going forward. It shows the depth of the squad and we'll look to Thursday.

"When Oisin came on, those were great finishes. I can't ask for much more from them and I've decisions to make about who plays, which is what you want in a small squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone is fighting for a place and not thinking they'll start no problem and play 60 games - that's not how it's going to be this season. Successful teams have to go again and once we did the things we're good at I thought we thoroughly deserved the win."