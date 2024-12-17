​Ryan Mayse stood at Shamrock Park after helping send newly-promoted Portadown up to joint third in the top-flight table and summed up the mood shared in the stands by calling the club’s climb “a bit mad, to be fair”.

​The Ports may have a rich pedigree as four-time Irish League champions but a decline over the decades since that last 2002 title triumph included dark days of disciplinary issues, financial problems and relegation pain.

Boyhood fan Niall Currie, however, managed to steer the side out of the second tier last season as Championship champions and has assembled a squad Mayse feels “capable of matching any team in the league”.

The much-travelled 31-year-old attacker celebrates the squad’s ability to “keep going to the final whistle” as key to returns of third in terms of both goals scored and fewest conceded after Saturday.

Ryan Mayse (left) welcomes his Portadown team-mates after breaking the deadlock against Cliftonville. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Last weekend against Cliftonville, however, it was a case of early gains setting the Ports on the path to a ninth Sports Direct Premiership wins from 19 senior challenges.

Mayse broke the deadlock with just four minutes gone on the clock against Cliftonville – sparking the start of a first-half flurry of talking points, not least two red cards for the visitors before Ahu Obhakhan doubled the Portadown advantage entering half-time in the 2-0 triumph.

"It's a bit mad to be fair,” said Mayse after full-time. "Coming in at the start of the year no-one gave us a chance, we were most people's favourites to go straight back down.

"Our main objective was to stay in the league and still is until mathematically safe...we'll not look at it any other until once we know we're safe we'll maybe set a different target then.

"We know on our day we're capable of matching any team in the league, we fear no-body, we'll keep going to the final whistle and give our all."

Despite the overall delight, frustration across the second half at failure to build on the advantage against nine men signalled the collective drive within the Ports panel.

"It (Mayse’s early goal) gives you a lot of confidence to go and maybe get a couple more in the game,” he said. "Unfortunately it didn't happen...the second half was a bit of shadow boxing, no football really being played just a case of seeing the game out.

"It is frustrating as an attacking player – you want to score goals, get on the scoresheet and create.

"But at the end of the day the three points are the main thing.

"Me and Ben Wylie had a wee bit of a bitching session at each other...if you're able to do that then come off the pitch and shake hands, it's good.

"Within the changing room the boys are all grounded.

"We're building something special, we've a good squad all fighting for each other.

"I'm over the moon with my eighth goal this season...and no penalties.

"Long may it continue and, hopefully, I can keep adding to the team.

"I don't think it was a case we won that game because of Cliftonville with nine men.