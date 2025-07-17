Charles Dunne (left) has re-signed for Coleraine

Coleraine have been boosted by the news that star defender Charles Dunne has extended his stay on the Ballycastle Road.

The defender’s future had been placed in limbo after he was a free agent at the end of the season.

However, Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins remained confident that he could persuade the 32-year-old to remain at The Showgrounds.

Dunne signed for Coleraine in the recent January transfer window and helped turn the club’s fortunes as they narrowly missed out on European football.

But he has since re-joined Coleraine as the north coast club eye silverware following several other high-profile captures.

“We are delighted that Charles has extended his stay at the club,” said Higgins.

“We all saw the impact he made both on and off the pitch during his six months here.

“This exciting news brings us very close to the completion of our squad, which we are delighted with.

“I know the supporters will be over the moon with this piece of business.”

Dunne, who has appeared for the likes of Motherwell, St Mirren and Wycombe Wanderers in his career, says he is happy to be back.

He added: “I’ll be pleased to see the boys again and meet the new arrivals, as well as the good people at the club.

“My plan is to do what I did last season, help the team improve as best as I can and then see where it takes us.

“The fans have been great with me and I’m looking forward to seeing them all again.

“I know it’s a common cliché, but the fans really are the 12th man and we need to all go on this journey together.”

Dunne only had a few weeks working with Higgins but admitted he was impressed by what he saw.

He stated: “Ruaidhri is extremely professional and everything is structured, which I’ve been used to throughout my career.

“I’m really excited to be working with Ruaidhri and his staff in the weeks and months ahead.

“I’ve been working hard myself in terms of fitness since the season ended.

“It’s common knowledge that I was involved in a PFA camp for free agents, where I played 45 minutes in a game.