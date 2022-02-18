It’s one game at a time for Glentoran insists Aaron McCarey

The Glens head to Inver Park tonight with the chance to open up a six-point gap on second-placed Linfield, at least for 24 hours, if they can pick up all three points against Larne.

With ten games to play that would reinforce Mick McDermott’s men as favourites to lift the Gibson Cup, but McCarey says they won’t be getting ahead of themselves, especially after beating their ‘Big Two’ rivals last week.

“It was just another three points,” said the big stopper.

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey

“I know it is against our big rivals but we are taking it game-on-game.

“We were disappointed not to take all three points against Portadown after putting in a serious shift with ten men.

“Our objective on Friday was to get the three points and move on to the next game.

“There’s no talk of the league in the dressing room, it’s just on to the next game.

“Larne on Friday is another massive game for us.

“We can only take it one at a time at the minute.

“I think there are 11 games left but our focus is only on Friday night.”

The 1-0 win over the Blues took the Glens back to the summit, but they were indebted to their keeper who, despite having little to do on the night, pulled off a match-winning save right at the death.

“I was just thinking to make myself as big as I could to make sure the ball hit me,” he said.

“I think there was two or three of them queued up at the back post.

“Thankfully the luck was on my side. It could have easily gone in, but I managed to get a hand on it and keep it out and I was delighted to do it.

“When you go into games like that you probably expect to be a bit busier, but credit to the outfield players for limiting a very good Linfield side to so few chances.