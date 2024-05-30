New Linfield defender Scot Whiteside. PIC: Linfield FC

New Linfield defender Scot Whiteside says his main motivation for joining the Blues is “to be successful” after signing on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Ballymena United.

The 26-year-old was part of the academy at Windsor Park before moving onto Rangers and Partick Thistle, spending three years in Scotland and then arrived at Derry City and enjoyed further spells with Coleraine and Ballymena.

Former Northern Ireland youth international Whiteside has spent the past six years with the Showgrounds outfit, battling back from serious injury to play a key part in the Sky Blues defence which reached the Irish Cup final in 2022/23.

With Daniel Finlayson leaving for Livingston earlier this month, Whiteside provides further defensive options alongside the likes of Ben Hall and Euan East, who missed the latter part of last season through injury.

He could make his Linfield debut in Europe with David Healy’s side set for Europa Conference League first round qualifying action this summer after finishing second in the Premiership behind Larne and losing out to Cliftonville in the Irish Cup final.

"I'm delighted to sign for this great football club,” Whiteside told the club’s media channel. “When the opportunity came to sign for Linfield it was impossible to turn down. The success and history of this club speaks for itself so I can't wait to get going.

"The expectation and ambition of Linfield won't change and it's a challenge I'm going to embrace and enjoy. I've came to Linfield to be successful.

"I'm fortunate enough to have experience in European football with Derry City and Ballymena so it's something I'm familiar with and I'm looking forward to getting back involved with it.

"The aim of every year is to win every competition you're involved in so hopefully that's something we can work towards."

Healy told the club’s website: “I’m very happy to welcome Scot back to the club where he started his journey into professional football. Scot is a player we know a lot about having monitored him and faced him many times in his six years at Ballymena United.