Jamie Mulgrew feels ‘privileged’ as he closes in on seventh ‘double’

The Linfield skipper has won it all during his illustrious career at Windsor Park.

He is closing in on a League and Cup double, which he says carries extra significance given the quality of the teams competing for honours.

“With the quality of the league and how competitive it is now, we feel very privileged that we’re in this position,” he said.

Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew

“It goes without saying that we haven’t won anything yet and in football, things can change very quickly.

“We’re under no illusions. We know that and we take nothing for granted, especially with the quality there is in our league.

“Whenever you’re at Linfield and you’re challenging for trophies, that’s what you have to do and it’s what you’re supposed to do.

“You are expected to fight on all fronts and every year we want to win every trophy that’s on the table.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard to get into the position we’re in now and we’re fighting on two fronts in the league and Irish Cup.

“If you had given this situation at the start of the season, we would have bitten your hand off for it and many other clubs would love to be in this position as well.”

Remarkably Mulgrew has never won the Irish Cup without it being a ‘double’!

“I’ve never won an Irish Cup without a double and I’m going for a seventh Irish Cup on Friday night which would be pretty special,” he said.

It has been a mixed bag of results for the Blues against Larne so far this season and Mulgrew is expecting another tough test.

“We know how difficult it’s going to be against Larne. They are a good side and they’ve beaten us a couple of times this year,” he said.

“They beat us last Saturday, but we certainly had chances to win the game and Conor Mitchell had the game of his life.”

