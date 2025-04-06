Jamie Mulgrew: I will never take being at Linfield for granted - I'm hungry for even more success

Published 6th Apr 2025
Record-breaking Jamie Mulgrew may have just celebrated lifting an 11th Irish League crown on the cusp of his 39th birthday, but the inspirational Linfield captain already has one eye on future success and still holds a determination “to be the best”.

With this season’s Premiership triumph, Mulgrew has now surpassed the 10 titles won by Blues icon Noel Bailie while only four active professional players – Arijan Ademi (13), Thomas Muller, James Forrest and Chris Marriott (all 12) – have tasted more league success than the Blues’ midfield maestro.

Mulgrew continues to lead from the front both on and off the pitch, driving standards in training and remains one of Linfield’s top performers – it was the 38-year-old’s driving run which set up Kirk Millar’s weekend winner against Glentoran.

Rather than celebrating with his team-mates, Mulgrew ran straight back to prepare for kick-off, ready to go again, providing insight into a winning mentality which has kept him at the top of Northern Irish football for two decades.

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew celebrates lifting the Gibson Cup. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Being determined, not wanting to be beat and always wanting to be successful, that's what drives me on,” said Mulgrew. “That's why I'm still here and still have a drive to win things.

"I never take being here for granted or get fed up of winning matches and going out there to try and continue being the best.

"I'm 39 in June but it doesn't stop me from being hungry and determined to be the best. I continue to enjoy it, continue to train hard and give myself the best opportunity to play.

"We turn up every day and I leave everything out there while trying to be an example.

"I stand in training and shout and probably fall out with people and they probably call me all the names under the sun, but it's for everyone's benefit.

"I know I can be a nightmare and even the manager and I fall out...I'm shouting at him, but that's because I'm hungry and determined to win and be successful.

"We've a great changing room there, a great bunch of people and that showed with the way we've won the league."

