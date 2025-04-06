Jamie Mulgrew: If Linfield didn't win the Irish League this season we could have been out of jobs - you have to embrace that pressure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Jamie Mulgrew turned up at Linfield 20 years ago just looking for an opportunity, confident his ability and mentality could carry him the rest of the way, and since then has continued to tick off significant career milestones – the latest of which is winning a record-breaking 11th Irish League title.

​A lot has changed in the Irish League since Mulgrew pulled on the famous Linfield blue for a first time in August 2005, something which he has done nearly 800 times more, but his winner’s mindset and desire to always be a bit better than yesterday has remained undiminished.

He was moulded by a generation of greats inside the Windsor Park dressing room, learning crucial lessons from the likes of Noel Bailie – the only man to register more Linfield appearances than Mulgrew – and Glenn Ferguson, and it’s that mentality which sticks with him to the current day.

While many on the outside questioned how David Healy’s side would respond to the pressure of watching Larne collect consecutive Premiership titles, Mulgrew had seen it all before and called on that experience to guide the Blues back to the top.

Jamie Mulgrew celebrates Linfield's latest Irish League triumph with his family. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"I don't know about the rest of the boys and maybe it's because I have been here so long, but the pressure isn't anything to me,” said Mulgrew. “It's more the determination and hunger to win.

"At the end of the day, that's what being here is all about.

"If we all want to stay here for a long time then that's what we have to do.

"If we don't, then we'll be shown the door and someone else will be brought in to try and do it - that's the reality of being here and I have no issues with that.

"That's what makes us all better footballers, better people, a better team because if we want to be here then we have to drive each other on to win."

Mulgrew, who is still one of Linfield’s top performers and has signed a new one-year contract extension ahead of next season, is well aware of the very different conversations we’d be having if the Blues hadn’t reclaimed their Irish League throne.

There would have been questions over Healy’s future, about the ability of this squad, the crisis of a barren period, but Mulgrew knows that comes with the territory of representing Linfield.

"It's well documented that we're full-time and yes we get paid decent money...if we didn’t win the league for three years then there's a chance we were out of jobs,” he added. “That's life and the harsh reality.

"If you're not successful that's the way it is and I have no issues facing that because this is the industry we're in.

"If we want to continue to be here, experience European football and everything that comes with it, then you have to win.

"I think it's something you have to embrace, enjoy and meet head on because would you rather be somewhere else and fighting relegation or mid-table? No.

"Being here and pushing each other on makes us all better."

While Mulgrew celebrates an 11th title – a number which only three Irish League clubs, never mind players, can better – and team-mate Kirk Millar has moved onto six, Saturday’s title party celebrations had even extra significance for those winning their first.

The likes of Matthew Fitzpatrick, who played a pivotal role by scoring 12 league goals, Ethan McGee, Euan East, Matthew Orr and Kieran Offord have now all ticked off a glorious first, and rather than resting on their laurels, Mulgrew is confident it’ll give them a desire for more – the reality is there’s no alternative while he remains part of the squad, driving standards.

"I think we're well aware of the pressure that comes when you join the club and certainly for new players,” he said. “The way I look at it, myself and the other boys that have been here a long time have a responsibility to help the new players settle.

"I mean that in the sense of we need to be winning football matches to help those players settle because if you're coming into an environment where you're not winning matches it's incredibly difficult.

"You're dealing with the pressure of coming into new surroundings and if you're coming into a team that isn't winning or doing well, we're letting those individuals down.

"The new signings that have came in have started to take shape and hopefully they will continue to show why they are here.

"Winning your first can give you belief and I hope they'll continue to remain hungry and want more of it.

"You shouldn't be satisfied with just one, you should be hungry and greedy for more.