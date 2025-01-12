"And you can see the fight is there today, we just need that wee bit of luck."

January 'bright spark' offering Irish League senior survival hope for bottom side

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 12th Jan 2025, 21:00 BST
​Saturday’s derby defeat to Portadown further cemented a spot at the bottom of the Premiership table for Loughgall but manager Dean Smith is looking up thanks to January additions.

​The 1-0 loss to a James Teelan first-half finish featured plenty of fight from Loughgall – with New Year additions offering Smith signs of encouragement moving forward.

"Robbie Mahon was a bright spark for me, he probably hasn't played competitive football for two or three months with the end of the League of Ireland,” said Smith. "So we know he's going to need four or five games to get him up to speed.

"Fra McCaffrey came on looking bright and intelligent with his runs.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)
Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

"You know what you get with big James Carroll, he's a super defender.

"Matty O'Brien never got on the pitch, he's probably a week away.

"We're still missing Ryan Waide, Pablo Andrade...Luke Cartwright's still not 100 per cent, Eoin Brogan as well.

"So we've four to come back into the group and we'll hopefully be stronger...we'll continue to look in January."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Despite praise for the effort on show, Smith was also left to reflect on a damaging “ongoing theme”.

"Over the 90 minutes Portadown had more clearcut chances but given the chances created we feel a bit let down we didn't get something from the game,” said Smith. "You can't keep giving away the goals we have been and expect to win football games...it's been an ongoing theme of the season so far, sloppy goals.

"If you break the goal down Portadown scored it’s a free header in the middle of the pitch under no pressure and we head it 10 yards forward and out of play.

"From the long throw it's a bit of movement that does us...we seem to have to work really, really hard for every chance and goal that we get but teams against us don't have to work too hard for goals."

Smith is keeping the faith in his squad.

"We can't fault the effort, endeavour and commitment...we've got to tidy up a few bits and pieces,” he said. "We've said for a few weeks now...if we are going to go down at least go down swinging.

"Don't go down with your legs up in the air and getting your belly tickled.

"And you can see the fight is there today, we just need that wee bit of luck."

