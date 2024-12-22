Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Ballymena United significantly strengthened their squad during the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Ben Kennedy and former Northern Ireland international Josh Carson, Andy Scott’s arrival perhaps flew under the radar, but Sky Blues boss Jim Ervin has hailed his impact after scoring in a “mental” 3-2 Premiership victory over Loughgall.

After scoring the winner against Cliftonville at Solitude last month, Scott popped up with another important goal on Saturday by netting an equaliser before Calvin McCurry and Kennedy opened up some Ballymena breathing space.

That’s when the chaos began as Carson was dismissed after a second yellow card – Loughgall immediately taking advantage with a Daithi McCallion own goal handing them a lifeline – before less than 30 minutes later Kennedy was also given his marching orders, reducing Ervin’s side to nine men for the closing stages, ultimately holding on to secure three points.

"It was mental,” said Ervin. “I think we deserved the three points.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"I’m obviously disappointed to lose the two boys to red cards...whether they were red cards or not can wait to another day because I don’t want to get into it too much and get myself into trouble, I’d rather not do that.

"It’s a well deserved and well needed three points. It’s up to us now to try and push on again. We responded almost immediately to the first goal and that was good because it meant Loughgall didn’t get the control on the game.

"With the conditions we were trying to play it in behind them and force mistakes and we did that to get back on level terms. We scored at a good time before half-time which helped us.

"I thought we deserved our third and if we’d kept 11 players on the pitch might have scored another one because of the pressure we were putting on them.

"Credit to Loughgall for putting pressure on us after we went down to nine, but credit to my boys because I thought they defended for their lives, put bodies on the line, heading everything, last ditch tackles – it was incredible and shows the togetherness we have.”

Even before capitalising on a defensive error to cancel out Adam Towe’s maiden senior strike straight from the restart Scott looked dangerous, whipping in a number of dangerous balls and provided a constant threat.

Ervin has shown trust in the 24-year-old, starting him in virtually every Premiership game since his August arrival, and says his work in both defence and attack is appreciated by all at the club.

"Andy has been incredible – the work he goes through probably goes unnoticed for a wide man,” he added. “His deliver today was incredible and he has now chipped in with a couple of goals for us this season, which is all you can ask for from your players.

"You want them to work hard and help their full-back out, but when we have the ball to have a bit of creativity in the final third and he does that for us.