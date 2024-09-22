Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jim Ervin insists Ballymena United will “remain very grounded” despite winning their fifth consecutive Premiership match with Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Cliftonville – a result which moved the Sky Blues up to second in the table, just two points behind leaders Linfield.

Ben Kennedy’s early penalty – his ninth goal in as many games since joining from Crusaders this summer – got the ball rolling for Ballymena before Jonny Addis equalised for Jim Magilton’s side.

However, Ervin’s men fired back once again in the second-half as Kym Nelson and Ethan Devine strikes restored their advantage and they seen the game out despite Joe Gormley’s 88th minute penalty ensuring it would be a tense conclusion at the Showgrounds.

It continues what has been a tremendous resurgence for Ballymena, who were just 12 minutes away from being relegated to the Championship last season before turning their play-off against Institute around.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin takes in the applause after Saturday's victory over Cliftonville. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

The last time the County Antrim outfit won five consecutive league matches was in the early stages of their 2018/19 campaign under David Jeffrey – they won nine on the trot between October 27 and December 22 that term on the way to finishing second and qualifying for Europe.

"I'm going to remain very grounded,” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “Last year we were down in the dumps, we weren't the worst football team in the world and not the worst in the league.

"This year we've won five league games on the bounce, but we're not the best team in the league so we're not going to be getting carried away.

"Yes we'll enjoy it, but we have to make sure we realise what has got us in the position we're in at this minute and continue to do that. It's my job to make sure that happens."

During this golden run of five matches, no team has scored more goals than Ballymena (12) while they’ve now collected victories over defending champions Larne, reigning Irish Cup kings Cliftonville and Glentoran.

"I'm over the moon,” reflected Ervin on Saturday’s performance. “I'm delighted...the amount of work we've put in.

"I thought the performance was really good. After going 1-0 up, I thought we conceded a sloppy goal - they're dangerous from set plays and we maybe should have dealt with it better.

"It was all about the response after that. We regrouped at half-time, pressed a bit higher up the pitch and forced them into mistakes. To go 3-1 up was exceptional and then we give another needless foul away in the box for their penalty and it made for a nervy finish.

"I thought overall we deserved it. We were really good in possession, could have been better, but out of possession we were outstanding.

"Cliftonville have quality players all over the pitch and you have to stand up and be relentless in defence and I thought we did that. I can't single out any player because as a group they've given absolutely everything.

"We asked for substitutes to be ready at any given time and make sure when they come on that they make an impact.

