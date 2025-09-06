Jim Ervin 'not going to make any excuses' after 'disastrous' spell costs Ballymena United against Glentoran

Jim Ervin feels a “disastrous” 15-minute opening period cost his side dearly during their 2-0 Premiership defeat to Glentoran.

The Sky Blues made a slow start at The Showgrounds with Pat Hoban heading home on his maiden Irish League start before Jordan Jenkins doubled Glentoran’s advantage four minutes later.

Both goals came within 15 minutes of the first whistle and Ballymena were ultimately never able to recover.

Here’s what manager Ervin had to say after the match:

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME?

"A disastrous 10 to 15-minute spell in the first half really cost us. Poor decision-making across the board, and we've been punished for it. Simple as that.”

MANNER OF THE GOALS PROBABLY MOST FRUSTRATING THING?

“Yeah, absolutely. It frustrates me, it frustrates the players, frustrates everyone.

"You've got to be switched on, especially when you're playing a team like Glentoran, who had barely conceded before today.

"We knew how good they were. They changed their shape, which we expected once we saw the team sheet. They came to have a go at us. They've done their homework, but we didn’t make them work for their goals.

"I think that's the thing – I don't mind losing games of football when teams have been made to work hard and they've done everything that they could to try and break you down.

“The Glens didn't have to do that today. We've gifted them two goals and then they've managed the game after that.”

UPHILL TASK FROM THAT POINT?

"The Glens just have so much experience and the know-how. They've managed the game. They knew when to slow it down and they've done that.

“Sometimes you've got to give credit to the opposition for how they've went about their business. Like I say, they've done their homework, but it's the manner of the goals which is disappointing.

“We changed things at half-time to try and have a go at them. Truth be told, we didn't.

“It seemed we couldn't get control of the game. There were a lot of stray passes, the ball was bouncing about.

“It probably didn't make for a great game of football to watch, to be honest. But like I say, give Glentoran credit – they've came and they've certainly done a number on us.”

CASE OF NEW PLAYERS STILL SETTLING IN?

"No, I don't buy that...we've had our business done very, very early on in the transfer window, so I'm not going to make any excuses.

"I never have made excuses, so I'm certainly not going to say that's the reason we've lost the game.

"If anybody was here, the two goals we've conceded today are poor, so that's the answer there. If you were here, you'd have seen the goals we give away...it’s schoolboy stuff.”

MISTAKES WILL GET PUNISHED?

"I feel every team in the league is capable of doing that. As I've said previously, we haven't made it hard for them to score their two goals today. That's the disappointing thing.

"If a team comes and they open you up here, there and everywhere, you hold your hands up and go ‘we were completely outplayed’, but they scored two early goals and managed the game.

“We've been in this position before, so we know exactly what to expect. We know what we should be doing.

“The players have been honest in there themselves when we asked them the questions at half-time and after the game…they're big enough to stand up and say that they didn't do X, Y and Z.