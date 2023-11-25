Jim Magilton believes Cliftonville’s performance during their 3-0 victory over Crusaders in September remains the best from his side this season and is determined to reach those levels once again when they host their rivals at Solitude this afternoon.

Going into the Seaview test without a win in three matches, Magilton’s men laid down a marker of their intentions with Chris Gallagher, Rory Hale and Ben Wilson scoring while the Reds have only lost two Premiership games since to sit third behind leaders Linfield and Larne.

"If we could do that it would be marvellous but we know it doesn't happen like that,” he said. “Crusaders are a very good team with an extremely good manager and there'll be no motivation that is needed for them in this match.

"Our motivation is that we have to get back to that level.

"That performance is probably the standard bearer for us and there have been times where we've dipped under it.

"Our performance that night was exceptional.

"We talk about that game as a reference and we have to get back to those levels.

"We have to match that intensity they bring and hopefully bring the quality we have in our team to win the game."

While Cliftonville have the best top-flight defensive record and conceded just three times in eight home league games, their Achilles heel has been finding a way past their fellow top-six opponents.

The only points they’ve dropped in nine matches against bottom-half sides this season was during a 1-1 draw against Loughgall, but they have collected only 10 from a possible 24 versus those occupying top-half positions despite impressing for long spells in those games.

Magilton acknowledges that’s an area where his team need to improve.

"If we did (win more matches) we'd be closer to them,” he added. “We have played well but just not managed to get over the line.

"We've had periods in all those games where if we had taken our chances the picture might look totally different, but it's not.

"This is about performance levels and getting over the line.

"It's a massive test and we know it's a huge challenge. We'll be up for it and ready."

Stephen Mallon comes into the derby clash on the back of scoring his first Premiership goal for Cliftonville since recovering from a long-term injury in their 3-0 win over Carrick Rangers.

The 24-year-old also provided an assist for Rory Hale’s opener at Taylor’s Avenue and Magilton praised Mallon’s mental strength.

"I'm really delighted for him,” he said. "He said the other night that was his first back-to-back games in something like three years.

“For him it was a massive hurdle.

"It's about minutes on the pitch for him.

"I'm not particularly surprised (at how quickly Mallon has returned to top form) because you look at his quality.

"He came back against Institute in the cup, missed a week and then came back again.

"It's the psychological aspect of the whole thing too. I've never been through something like that so I can't talk about it from a personal point of view, but I've been around lads that have struggled to get back to fitness.