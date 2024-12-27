Jim Magilton frustrated with 'mad spell' which cost Cliftonville dearly in derby defeat to Crusaders as St Mirren loanee continues fine Irish League debut campaign
Following an uneventful first half, St Mirren loanee Offord netted twice in a five-minute spell after the break, first reacting fastest to Jordan Stewart’s wicked shot from distance bouncing back off the crossbar to tap home.
The same duo linked up once again moments later as Offord powerfully headed Stewart’s cross beyond Lewis Ridd, just seconds after he’d been denied by the Reds goalkeeper from a Ross Clarke delivery.
Offord has enjoyed a sensational debut Irish League campaign, now netting 10 league goals in 20 appearances – only four players can boast a better return at this stage of the season – and Magilton felt his side didn’t react until it was too late.
“The first-half was a pretty tepid affair in all honesty,” he told the club’s website. “We had maybe one or two little glimpses but we were just so flat.
"At half-time, we talked about a sense of urgency, playing with a bit more intensity and quality because our quality and decision making had been poor in the first-half.
“Then we had that mad spell where we gave the ball away cheaply, they capitalised on it and scored, so you regroup – and then they score again quickly and, ultimately, it took us to go 2-0 down before we actually decided ‘this is a big game and it’s a derby game, and we have to do more’.
“We showed a bit more intensity in our play (after going 2-0 down) and created a few chances. At least we were camped in their half and at least we were asking a few more questions but, overall, it’s very, very disappointing.
“When you’re 2-0 down, you’ve no other option but to go and play or you cave in. We didn’t cave in, we actually had a go and, on another day, things are bouncing around the box and go a different way but, no, it was a largely disappointing afternoon for us.”
