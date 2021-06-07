Jimmy Callacher boosts Linfield by agreeing new contract

Speculation had intensified in recent weeks about he centre half's future as the Blues move towards a full-time model and a number of clubs had been keen to snap up Callacher if he decided to leave Windsor Park.

But Linfield have reached an agreement with the player, who helped them secure a League and Cup 'Double' last term, much to the delight of boss David Healy.

"Jimmy is a hugely popular player with our supporters and he's a very influential player on and off the pitch," the Blues boss told the club website.

Jimmy Callacher has agreed a contract extension with Linfield

"He played in virtually all of our games last season and made a major contribution to the club's league and cup successes.

"He's just been named in the Team of the Year in the NIFL Football Awards, along with four of his team mates and I know the news of him signing a contract extension will be well received by our supporters.

"Along with our other players and staff, Jimmy is enjoying a short and well-earned break from the game, after a demanding season but he's already looking forward to beginning preparations for our UEFA Champions League home and away ties in early July."

It's a huge boost for the Blues, who have already lost the services of defenders Mark Haughey and Mark Stafford following their move to Glenavon.

Defender Sam Roscoe has agreed a switch to the champions as they continue to rebuild for the new campaign.

