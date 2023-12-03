​John McGovern’s first goal of the season helped Newry City stop the rot following seven straight Sports Direct Premiership defeats with a well-earned point from the road trip to high-flying Crusaders.

Newry scorer John McGovern enjoying his moment with fans and team-mates following an equaliser in the draw at Crusaders. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

​McGovern made his mark in the closing minutes to cancel out Jordan Forsythe’s early Crues effort and secure a 1-1 reward from the Seaview visit off what the Newry scorer considered “a massive performance from all the boys”.

"It was definitely a tough run of fixtures and tough couple of weeks for us...so to get even a point and get a result at Seaview is unbelievable for us,” said McGovern on BBC Radio Ulster. "Today we went 1-0 down and were really disciplined to just stay in the game, which I thought we did unbelievably.

"We stayed in the game right to the end and we got our chance and, thankfully, we took it.

"Credit to the whole team, we worked really, really hard today and think we deserved a point.

"Each week Gary (Boyle, manager) has been on to us (how) the only thing you can control is your hard work.

"I think credit today, we were good in the first half and worked really hard and in the second half, again, we pushed really, really hard.

"We put the foot down and showed a bit of quality after that - we created chances and didn't put them away.

"Thankfully, we created one at the end and got a goal out of it.