Jonny Evans back from injury in Northern Ireland recall for Luxembourg friendly

Evans was left out of the original squad due to a hamstring injury, but will join Ian Baraclough’s panel for Friday’s game after making his first appearance since December as a second-half substitute in the Foxes’ win over Brentford on Sunday.

The 34-year-old will not be available for the game against Hungary at Windsor Park next Tuesday as his game-time is managed following his lengthy absence.

Baraclough revealed that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers had been in touch prior to Sunday’s game to say Evans would be taking part and asked if he could travel to Luxembourg.

Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans. Pic by Getty.

“He is still desperate to play for his country,” Baraclough said.

Middlesbrough’s Paddy McNair limped out of his side’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday and will be assessed later this week.

“He has a bit of bruising (to his left ankle),” Baraclough added. “His movement is OK.

“We will make a call on him later in the week.”

Baraclough, when previously discussing his approach to the two friendly dates, said: “We’ve tried to go as strong as possible for the two friendlies and I’ve said that it’s like a reset for the next two years.

“We’ll hopefully try and put a good platform in place for what hopefully will be a successful two years, a Nations League campaign followed by the Euros.”

