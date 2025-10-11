Jonny Evans valued close relationship with Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill with Jonny Evans. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Jonny Evans played for the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Louis van Gaal in a stellar club career, but the closest relationship he had with any manager was with Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

O’Neill will take charge of his 100th Northern Ireland match when they host Germany at Windsor Park in Monday’s World Cup qualifier.

The 56-year-old’s century of games across two spells puts him second behind only the 118 of the late, great Billy Bingham, who led Northern Ireland to the 1982 and 1986 World Cups.

Alongside Bingham and Peter Doherty, O’Neill is one of only three managers to take Northern Ireland to a major tournament, while his win rate of 37 per cent is topped only by Bertie Peacock’s 39 per cent in 28 games between 1962 and 1967.

Ask those who have played for O’Neill at the highest level, and you learn that success is built on the bonds he has with his players.

“For me, he was a real constant,” Evans told the PA news agency. “He was the guy in the background who was always there if I needed advice. Michael was someone I could speak to on a personal level, probably my only real manager like that…

“I think it’s one thing he’s very good at – he always made the lads feel involved. He knew everything about them. He took a real keen interest and made you want to play well for him.”

O’Neill took the Northern Ireland job in December 2011, arriving from Shamrock Rovers and taking over a squad that included several Premier League players.

Among them was West Brom’s Chris Brunt, but the winger had not been enjoying international football while Northern Ireland were struggling under Nigel Worthington. That changed under O’Neill.

“I think we found a way of playing that suited us and the players that we had,” Brunt said. “From my experience in international football before that, we probably never really found that bar when Lawrie Sanchez took over.

“We found a way of having some really good results against big teams but never any great consistency, whereas Michael took over and just found a way that suits us, getting players on the pitch who can provide that and it just builds momentum.

“We went into every game confident we could get something out of it.”

Evans remembers O’Neill looking to his senior players to raise standards across the board.

“We were probably underachieving,” Evans said. “We had some bad results, there were times when we were throwing games away.

“It was probably a lack of confidence. But once he got the more senior lads buying into it, he just got a good belief in it and he just raised the standards.

“Then you’ve always got a chance.”

After a challenging period with Stoke, O’Neill returned to the Northern Ireland role in 2022 and the retirements of senior players – including Evans – has left him with a young squad.

Evans played among many of the current crop in his final international appearances and said this squad was “primed” to move to the next level.

“Michael knows how to get them there,” he added. “He’ll have them well organised, well prepared and he’ll give them absolute belief.