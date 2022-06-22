Jordan’s Gift sponsor Women’s Premiership League Cup

With the first silverware of the season up for grabs, Cliftonville Ladies will battle it out against Sion Swifts Ladies with both looking to lift the trophy for the first time in both their history.

Jordan’s Gift is a registered charity that was established in 2016 with a proud background in supporting young people in Northern Ireland. The charity was established in remembrance of the late Jordan Kennedy to keep alive his memory by helping others.

Many young people, some with disability, some with social disadvantage have received ‘Gifts’ from Jordan, not only through awards and funding but through the gift of life through the donation of organs following his sudden passing at just 22 years of age.

Glen Rainey from Jordan’s Gift pictured with Grace McKimm, Cliftonville Ladies, and Aimee Neal, Sion Swifts Ladies

Jordan’s Gift Director Glen Rainey stated: “We’re absolutely delighted to be supporting the Women’s Premiership League Cup this year. The competition gives us a unique opportunity to spread the message of Jordan’s Gift to a new audience but also support female football at the same time.

Neil Coleman, NIFL Head of Marketing & Communications said: “Women’s football under the guidance of the NI Football League is in a really exciting period of growth heading into the European Championships and we’re hugely encouraged that more organisations such as Jordan’s Gift are backing our competitions at this time, we’re extremely grateful for their support.”

The showpiece final will be held on Wednesday 29 June at the Blanchflower Stadium in Belfast, home of HW Welders FC, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The game will also be live streamed on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer.