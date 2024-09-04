Kasey McAteer 'few conversations' but explains call to reject Northern Ireland for Republic of Ireland
The Leicester winger was named in Heimir Hallgrimsson’s first Republic squad for the Nations League fixtures against England and Greece.
And the 22-year-old could be in line to make his international debut at the Aviva Stadium against the country of his birth on Saturday.
“There were a few conversations with Northern Ireland but not as much as I had with the Republic – I felt that here was the place for me and that I was really wanted here,” McAteer told reporters.
“As a young boy I didn’t really think about it but the more you grow up you learn about your family heritage, about what it would mean for me and my family to play for Ireland, that it would be a massive thing.”
He was eligible to represent either country through his grandparents and he admitted there was a possibility of him choosing Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland.
“It was definitely a possibility – when I first heard about it, it was a big moment that a big country had come in for me,” he added.
“But when I started speaking to the Republic there was also a lot of interest shown and it was an ongoing thing with phone calls and email.
“That’s when I wanted to take it further forward, getting my passport, my Irish citizenship.
“So I’m glad I’ve got that done and that’s what brings me here and hopefully I can do my best for my country.”
McAteer, who has featured in all three of Leicester’s matches in the Premier League this season, said former Republic interim boss John O’Shea helped sway his decision.
O’Shea took charge of friendly matches against Belgium and Switzerland in March and is now assisting Hallgrimsson.
He said: “I felt really wanted here. I had a lot of connections with here, with John O’Shea and people in the past who had called me. Definitely the place to be was here.”
