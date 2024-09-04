Kasey McAteer celebrates scoring for Leicester City. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

England-born Kasey McAteer felt the Republic of Ireland was “the place for him” after he decided against representing Northern Ireland.

The Leicester winger was named in Heimir Hallgrimsson’s first Republic squad for the Nations League fixtures against England and Greece.

And the 22-year-old could be in line to make his international debut at the Aviva Stadium against the country of his birth on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There were a few conversations with Northern Ireland but not as much as I had with the Republic – I felt that here was the place for me and that I was really wanted here,” McAteer told reporters.

“As a young boy I didn’t really think about it but the more you grow up you learn about your family heritage, about what it would mean for me and my family to play for Ireland, that it would be a massive thing.”

He was eligible to represent either country through his grandparents and he admitted there was a possibility of him choosing Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland.

“It was definitely a possibility – when I first heard about it, it was a big moment that a big country had come in for me,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But when I started speaking to the Republic there was also a lot of interest shown and it was an ongoing thing with phone calls and email.

“That’s when I wanted to take it further forward, getting my passport, my Irish citizenship.

“So I’m glad I’ve got that done and that’s what brings me here and hopefully I can do my best for my country.”

McAteer, who has featured in all three of Leicester’s matches in the Premier League this season, said former Republic interim boss John O’Shea helped sway his decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Shea took charge of friendly matches against Belgium and Switzerland in March and is now assisting Hallgrimsson.