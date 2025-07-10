Kenny Bruce reflects on 'amazing journey' at Larne and reveals 'most challenging' time of Inver Park reign

Kenny Bruce admits he “enjoyed every moment” of his historic Larne tenure and reflected on some of the most special memories after selling his stake in the Inver Reds.

Businessman Bruce took over at Larne in September 2017 with the club languishing in the Championship and has since helped transform them into one of the Irish League’s biggest forces.

Bruce’s reign included celebrating Larne’s maiden Premiership title success – they’d defend their crown 12 months later – and also sealing progression into the Conference League’s League Phase, becoming the first Irish League club to achieve that feat.

The Inver Park club confirmed on Wednesday that Redball Global FC had acquired Bruce’s 50% stake with Nick Giannotti and Eric Perez joining as directors.

Kenny Bruce celebrates with the Gibson Cup in 2023. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press)

Giannotti is involved with League One outfit Plymouth Argyle while Perez has helped Truro City seal promotion to the National League.

Bruce will now depart, but insists memories made during his time with Larne will stay with him forever.

"It has been an amazing journey,” he told the club’s media channel. “I have loved every minute of it and those who have been on the journey with me have loved every moment too.

"We've had some challenging times throughout the seven or eight years but we thoroughly enjoyed the journey.

"I felt upon meeting Tiernan (Lynch) and the people of Larne that it was achievable some of the things we've done...maybe it has been an overwhelming process but it has been enjoyable.

"If you think about it, the effort, determination and drive it took from all of us to create what we have, it puts the football club in a different stratosphere to what it was previously.

"What an amazing journey...it will be a significant part of my life for the rest of my life and I enjoyed every moment."

Former manager Tiernan Lynch played a crucial role in Larne’s golden period before departing for Derry City, guiding the club to consecutive Premiership titles, and Bruce admits winning their first Gibson Cup stands out.

"It was a special evening,” he reflected. “How the club, the board, the fans came out in force, it was probably the most special evening - I've only had another evening like that, which was winning against Lincoln Red Imps here in the Conference League play-off.

"It was an extraordinary evening and one that will go down in history. It will live with me for a long time."

Bruce opted to replace Lynch with Nathan Rooney, but the Englishman was quickly moved into a new Head of Football position when it was revealed he didn’t hold the required licence to manage Larne on the European stage.

Having enrolled on the Irish FA’s Pro Licence course, Rooney is back in charge for the upcoming campaign and Bruce highlighted the episode as his most challenging time.

"The most challenging time we went through in eight years was when Tiernan decided to go to another club and we started the search for a new manager,” he said. “We found a brilliant guy in Nathan Rooney who we truly believe in and then the Pro Licence issue was the most challenging phase, but we showed again a considered approach and were able to navigate our way through it.