Kenny Shiels has hailed former Ballymena United and Portadown striker Kenny Kane as a “major asset” after securing his services for Moyola Park ahead of the upcoming Irish League season.

Kane joined the Ports last summer and played an important role in helping Niall Currie’s side book an immediate Premiership return, scoring four league goals, including a 94th minute winner against fellow title challengers Bangor in March.

The 24-year-old also made substitute appearances in both the Mid-Ulster Cup and BetMcLean Cup finals, but the Shamrock Park outfit announced earlier this month that Kane had departed by mutual consent.

He’s now set to link up with ex-Kilmarnock boss Shiels at Mill Meadow as Moyola continue preparations for the new Premier Intermediate League campaign, which starts with a trip to Banbridge Town on August 24.

Moyola Park manager Kenny Shiels welcomes Kenny Kane. PIC: Moyola Park AFC

Before that, Shiels’ men will face an Irish Cup clash against Lower Maze on August 10 before hosting Irish League newcomers Oxford Sunnyside in the BetMcLean Cup preliminary round.

Kane joins Luca Doherty (loan), Ciaran McKeever, Jonny McLean, Ethan Johnston and Lee Harkin as a new arrival at Moyola and Shiels is confident he can play a big part in achieving the club’s ambitions.

"Kenny is a fantastic footballer who is proven at Irish League level,” he said. “He is a great signing for the club and will be a major asset for us as we look to achieve our goals this season."

Elsewhere, Portadown have confirmed that young trio Joe McKay, Jack Ovens and Jake Willis will all spend the season on-loan at Irish League clubs to gain further senior experience.

Midfielder McKay has joined Coagh United, Ovens makes the temporary switch to Queen’s University and Willis links up with Ballymacash Rangers.