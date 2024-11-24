There’s some positive news on the injury front for defending Premiership champions Larne as both Leroy Millar and Tomas Cosgrove are “soon” expected to make their returns – but it’s unlikely Josh Seary will feature again this season due to a significant knee issue picked up in a recent defeat to Linfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millar, who was named 2022/23 NIFWA Player of the Year after playing a key role in helping the Inver Reds secure their maiden Gibson Cup crown, hasn’t featured at all yet this term and last appeared in Larne’s 1-1 April draw with the Blues at Windsor Park – a result which all but secured the County Antrim outfit’s Premiership title defence.

The 29-year-old has been a pivotal presence for Larne since arriving from Ballymena United in 2022, scoring 11 goals across competitions in his maiden campaign before adding another 11 last term, but has so far missed out on the club’s historic UEFA Conference League campaign, which continues on Thursday with a trip to Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Off the back of last season, Leroy was suffering with a little bit of a groin issue due to his load,” Michael O’Boyle, Larne’s Head of Athletic Development told the club’s media channel. “Obviously Leroy covers a lot of distance in games and he had a bit of an issue with his groins.

Larne's Leroy Millar is nearing a return to action having not played since April. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

"We'd hope that would have settled by now but it hasn't and it has been a sort of complex injury. We've been managing it over a six-month period and thankfully he's coming off the back of the injury and getting closer to playing.

"We're just taking him week-by-week in managing him the closer he gets but he's joined in pieces of training and hopefully we'll see him back on the pitch soon."

Cosgrove suffered an ankle ligament injury during Larne’s 4-1 Conference League defeat to Shamrock Rovers on October 24 and has since missed their last six matches across competitions, but is another that should be back in action soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Towards the end of the game Tomas was tackled and his foot got trapped underneath the guy who tackled him and he rolled his ankle,” added O’Boyle. “It was quite a nasty ligament injury in his ankle.

"Thankfully he's well ahead of schedule and progressed really quickly. He's been quite determined to get back and he has started to join in bits and pieces of training so he's another one that you should see back pretty soon."

With Cosgrove’s injury, Preston North End loanee Seary was handed an opportunity to deputise and impressed in the early stages of his career at Inver Park, named man of the match in their 2-0 Premiership win over Glentoran at The Oval.

The 20-year-old had started five consecutive games, including against Swiss outfit St Gallen in the Conference League, but it’s now unlikely he’ll play again this season after returning to England for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately Josh's knee injury is quite significant,” said O’Boyle. “I don't think we'll see Josh again this season.