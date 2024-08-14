Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The streets of Portadown’s Killicomaine housing estate once served to help shape the early talents of former Northern Ireland international Keith Rowland and ex-Leeds United player Wesley Boyle – but, of course, stand far removed from the surroundings of ADO Den Haag’s 15,000-capacity Bingoal Stadion.

However, Lee Bonis, another player moulded by early days in Killicomaine, will now call the Hague-based club home for at least the next two years following confirmation of his dream transfer from the Irish League.

And when Bonis first steps out in the yellow-and-green colours of ADO Den Haag expect the 25-year-old to show many of those same characteristics first displayed as a teenager on his home streets.

As Bonis stood inside the empty stadium for a first official interview with the Dutch second-tier side he talked of how his “strength is scoring goals” and fans can expect a striker “hard-working and a real team player”.

Sixteen-year-old Lee Bonis with Portadown BBOB manager Robert Love after scoring in the club's Foster Cup final victory. (Photo courtesy of Portadown BBOB)

Bonis’ reference points remain much the same in 2024 as when he first lined out with Killicomaine’s Portadown BBOB club as a teenager across the seventh tier of Northern Ireland football.

Now crafted into a player called up to the senior international set-up by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, Bonis still draws on his raw tools and it is the throwback to that mentality that made him such an Irish League fan favourite.

The street footballer with the drive and dream, striving to wring every last measure of talent out of his skillset.

Confirmation of his transfer from back-to-back Irish League champions Larne was announced this week just days after his birthday. Back in 2015 he also put pen to paper on registration forms soon after birthday celebrations when, as a 16 year old, he could only dream of the progress ahead to be built by sweat and skill.

Lee Bonis celebrates Irish League title success with Larne in April. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

Bonis once left the Portadown Youth grassroots set-up in search of a path outside the traditional in-house Irish League production line. He eventually returned to the parent club, although still just 19 years old, a man in football terms thanks to an education around the bruising Mid-Ulster Football League school of hard knocks with Portadown BBOB and Seagoe.

Development across the Irish League’s Championship and Premiership platforms with Portadown ultimately led to a transfer for a reported £100,000 fee in 2022 into the full-time environment at Larne.

Now, having secured what he this week called “an amazing opportunity”, Bonis will embrace the ADO Den Haag challenge - not as an end goal but rather the latest starting point.

“Lee lived a few minutes away from our pitch and, like many of the young lads in the estate, would join in training at times or just hang around,” as previously told to the News Letter by Robert Love, the Portadown BBOB manager when Bonis signed for the club in 2015. “Physically he was always able to handle everything and we basically put him straight into the firsts.

“That season he helped us get promotion out of Division Two and win the Foster Cup...he played plenty of games and you could see the potential for Lee to push on as he had so much ability and it was just about how he would focus and channel everything.

“Despite being so young, Lee would go up against anyone...which you could see even when playing for the first time with Portadown in the Premiership against some really big names.

“Other teams would look at Lee and try to intimidate him but our attitude was if you’re good enough you’re old enough. But he was a kid from our estate and everyone at the club made sure to protect and look after him in whatever way possible.

“Even now if you bumped into Lee he would chat away, plus he still has so many of the same friends from around his time with us and growing up in the area...we’re all just delighted to see Lee progress and happy to have helped him back then.”

Dave Stewart was Bonis’ strike partner during 17 months in Mid-Ulster Intermediate B with Seagoe that ultimately led to his desired return to the Irish League scene off an explosive and eye-catching 50-plus goal return in a single full season.

“He had the legs of three people, never missed a game or training session and added so much pace and power to our attack,” said Stewart at the time of the Larne transfer. “He would take penalties and free-kicks, shoot from anywhere and everywhere, challenge for every ball, go up against anyone and score every type of goal.