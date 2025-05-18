Kodi Lyons-Foster admits joining Coleraine “felt like the right move for me” after signing a pre-contract agreement with the Bannsiders ahead of next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyons-Foster, who was named in the NIFWA Team of the Season after a standout campaign at Glentoran, is the latest high-profile name to arrive at The Showgrounds with Joel Cooper’s impending arrival from Linfield.

The 28-year-old has penned a multi-year deal and becomes Ruaidhri Higgins’ first signing since taking over from Dean Shiels earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyons-Foster came through the academies of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa before enjoying spells in England’s Non-League.

Kodi Lyons-Foster has joined Coleraine after spending last season at Glentoran. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

He joined the Glens ahead of last season and racked up 27 Premiership appearances as Declan Devine’s men narrowly missed out on sealing European football.

It’s a further blow for The Oval outfit after confirmation on Friday that midfielder Fuad Sule, who has also been linked with Coleraine and Bohemians, is leaving Glentoran this summer upon expiry of his contract.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Coleraine,” said Lyons-Foster. “After speaking to Ruaidhri, I was excited by the plans for the future and the ambition around the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve really enjoyed my time in the league and I’m grateful to Glentoran, but this felt like the right move for me.

“I’ve heard brilliant things about the fans and the atmosphere at The Showgrounds, and when I played there this season it really stood out. I’m excited about what’s ahead and buzzing to get started.”

Higgins had two games in charge of Coleraine at the end of last season, picking up a European play-off semi-final win over Crusaders before losing out to Cliftonville.

The former Derry City chief feels Lyons-Foster will be a “huge asset” to Coleraine as they look to compete for silverware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted Kodi has decided to join the club,” he said. “He was one of the standout defenders in the league last season.

“We’ve had some great conversations and I’ve been really impressed by his professionalism and hunger to succeed.

"As a centre-back, he’s entering his prime years, which will be a huge asset to us.

"He has a lot of the qualities we look for in a player and the staff are excited to get working with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to Coleraine’s announcement, Lyons-Foster had confirmed his Glentoran departure on social media, posting: “Glenmen, I’ve made the difficult decision to move onto a new chapter.

"You welcomed me with open arms from day 1 & your unwavering support this season has been incredible.