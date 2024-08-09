Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kurtis Forsythe says Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King has instilled confidence within the squad that they’re capable of creating even more club history with the ultimate goal breaking into the Premiership’s top-six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carrick are coming off the back of their highest-ever top-flight finish after ending the 2023/24 campaign in seventh, booking a spot in the European play-offs after winning more matches and collecting more points than ever before.

After 33 matches, King’s men trailed sixth-placed Coleraine by only three points as they looked to break into the Irish League’s top-half and those results combined with smart summer business, which has seen Seanan Clucas, Luke McCullough and Paul Heatley arrive at Taylor’s Avenue, has generated even more confidence within the Carrick ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King, who was appointed Carrick chief in June 2021 after a spell at Banbridge Town, has made a habit of breaking records and Forsythe admits they aren’t looking to stop here.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"Stuarty has had a massive influence on the squad and has brought a lot of good players into the squad since he came in,” he said. “Him and the coaching staff put in so much hard work to help us on the pitch.

"Stuarty puts a lot of trust in his players on the pitch and he has instilled a confidence in the squad that we're not just going to settle for a high bottom-six finish - we want to keep breaking records and break into the top-six. A lot of it is down to Stuarty.

"Finishing in the top-six would be a massive achievement. I felt we were unlucky not to get into the top-six last year and we took it to the final games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Carrick have never been in that position before so for the players and everyone connected with the club, it would be massive if we could make that step.

"It's not easy because there has been investment and there are a lot of big clubs in the league, but we showed last year we can compete with the big boys and you just never know. The changing room we have is full of belief and confidence."

Carrick have added significant experience to their squad this summer with Heatley reversing his decision to retire after 12 years at Crusaders, where he won three Irish League titles and scored 214 goals in 486 games, while Northern Ireland international McCullough spent a decade in England at Manchester United, Doncaster Rovers and Tranmere Rovers.

Those arrivals have only helped add to the positivity sweeping around Carrick and Forsythe hopes that quality can prove the difference this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a great feeling around the club,” he added. “We had some really good results against teams in the top-six and our performances in the split helped us get the European play-off spot, which I feel we rightly deserved.

"Unfortunately in the end it wasn't to be but the lads did brilliantly to get us to where we got to. We've such a good changing room with everyone fighting for each other and pulling in the same direction.