Louise Thompson’s latest ground-breaking achievement has been described as “a landmark moment for women’s refereeing in Northern Ireland”.

The Fermanagh official will make history today as the first female to take charge of a top-flight Irish League fixture following her appointment as referee for Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts at Seaview.

Thompson, qualified at both Irish FA and FIFA standards, was the first female referee for an Intermediate Cup final in 2020 and has also been in the middle for Irish Cup and Playr-Fit Championship fixtures, plus fourth official across the Premiership programme – alongside her club and international experience in women’s football.

“This is a landmark moment for women’s refereeing in Northern Ireland,” said Andrew Davey, senior refereeing manager at the Irish Football Association. “Louise’s dedication and relentless effort have brought her to the pinnacle of football officiating in Northern Ireland, a well-deserved recognition of her skill and hard work.

Referee Louise Thompson during an Irish Cup game in 2024. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“Her success demonstrates the growing opportunities for women not only in the women’s game but in the men’s game as well, providing a clear pathway for future female referees to aim for the highest levels of football."

The full list of match officials appointed to Saturday’s Northern Ireland Football League schedule is as follows:

SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP

Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts: Louise Thompson, Rachel Greer, Adam Jeffrey, Shane Andrews Linfield v Carrick Rangers: Shane McGonigle, George Argyropoulos, Gavin Hegarty, Ian McNabb Loughgall v Portadown: Ross Dunlop, Stephen Bell, Brian Wilson, Tim Marshall

PLAYR-FIT CHAMPIONSHIP

Armagh City v HW Welders: Niall Devlin, Jason Millar, Aaron Graham Ballyclare Comrades v Newry City: Neil Robinson, Niall McGuinness, Matthew English

PLAYR-FIT PREMIER INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE