‘Landmark moment’ as Louise Thompson becomes first female referee for Irish League top-flight game
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Fermanagh official will make history today as the first female to take charge of a top-flight Irish League fixture following her appointment as referee for Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts at Seaview.
Thompson, qualified at both Irish FA and FIFA standards, was the first female referee for an Intermediate Cup final in 2020 and has also been in the middle for Irish Cup and Playr-Fit Championship fixtures, plus fourth official across the Premiership programme – alongside her club and international experience in women’s football.
“This is a landmark moment for women’s refereeing in Northern Ireland,” said Andrew Davey, senior refereeing manager at the Irish Football Association. “Louise’s dedication and relentless effort have brought her to the pinnacle of football officiating in Northern Ireland, a well-deserved recognition of her skill and hard work.
“Her success demonstrates the growing opportunities for women not only in the women’s game but in the men’s game as well, providing a clear pathway for future female referees to aim for the highest levels of football."
The full list of match officials appointed to Saturday’s Northern Ireland Football League schedule is as follows:
SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP
Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts: Louise Thompson, Rachel Greer, Adam Jeffrey, Shane Andrews Linfield v Carrick Rangers: Shane McGonigle, George Argyropoulos, Gavin Hegarty, Ian McNabb Loughgall v Portadown: Ross Dunlop, Stephen Bell, Brian Wilson, Tim Marshall
PLAYR-FIT CHAMPIONSHIP
Armagh City v HW Welders: Niall Devlin, Jason Millar, Aaron Graham Ballyclare Comrades v Newry City: Neil Robinson, Niall McGuinness, Matthew English
PLAYR-FIT PREMIER INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE
Coagh United v Tobermore United: Ben Shepherd, Thomas McKnight, Frankie Shanks Portstewart v Moyola Park: Richard White, Darren Moran, Ivan South Queen's University v Dollingstown: Stuart McClelland, Ken Ross, Andrew Neeson Warrenpoint Town v Dergview: Tom Symington, Paul Beattie, Darryl Emslie
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.