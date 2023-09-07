News you can trust since 1737
Larne agree deal to sign striker from Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake

Larne have agreed a deal to sign striker Ilijah Paul on a season-long loan from Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake.
By Johnny Morton
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
The 21-year-old, who progressed through the American college system, was selected seventh overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Real Salt Lake in December and has made seven senior league appearances this season, including against Wayne Rooney’s DC United.

Paul has also scored five goals and provided two assists in 13 matches for Real Monarchs – an affiliate side of Real Salt Lake who play in the third division of American football.

He is the second player to arrive from the Utah-based club after midfielder Jaziel Orozco, who was named man of the match in his Sports Direct Premiership debut against Newry City on Saturday.

Larne have agreed a season-long loan deal for Real Salt Lake striker Ilijah Paul. PIC: Larne FCLarne have agreed a season-long loan deal for Real Salt Lake striker Ilijah Paul. PIC: Larne FC
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring Ilijah to Inver Park for the remainder of the season,” said manager Tiernan Lynch. “From the players point of view, Ilijah is riding the crest of a wave having been signed by Real Salt Lake in December and having since broken into their first team squad.

“The plan is that Ilijah will come to Larne, allow us to build on the attacking talent already at our disposal while also developing himself and getting more experience as a senior player in a similar fashion to Jaziel Orozco who is already at the club.”

Paul will complement Andy Ryan, Lee Bonis and Paul O’Neill in attack after Isaac Westendorf joined Ballymena United on a loan deal until January.

