Larne boss Nathan Rooney has sights set on creating another piece of European history
The Inver Reds have lost their opening four Conference League matches after creating Irish League history by making it this stage of Europe’s third-tier competition, but taking on the Belarusian champions provides the best chance for points according to UEFA club coefficient rankings.
Just like Larne, Dinamo Minsk were seeded in Pot Six in August’s draw and the pair remain the only two teams yet to pick up a Conference League point this term, occupying bottom spots in the revamped league table.
While UEFA rank the reigning Premiership champions 285th amongst European clubs, Minsk sit 56 places lower, but come into this fixture having just celebrated winning their 9th league title on Saturday.
With Minsk forced to play their home games at a neutral venue, Larne had to undertake an arduous journey on Tuesday to reach Baku, going via Dublin and Istanbul before arriving in the Azerbaijan capital for their showdown at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium, which is based just over an hour away in Sumgayit.
The County Antrim club are already guaranteed a base fee of €3,170,000 for making it this far, but with a draw worth an extra €133,000 and victory banking €400,000, there’s huge incentive to pick up results.
They are also balancing European exploits with trying to maintain a Premiership title charge – they’ve played four games less than leaders Linfield and sit 16 points off the pace – and Rooney wants to achieve success across the board.
"I'm really happy with what I've seen so far and it's about continuing momentum now,” he said. “We still have to use all the other competitions, especially Europe, as a complement to our achievements.
"We can't take one eye off what's really important to us. I'm a big believer that the players will get themselves ready from game-to-game and from the league into Europe you'll see a shift in mentality, an excitement from the players to get ready for the next one.
"We'll be judged on results, how we go in each competition and on game plans, so with the amount of games our defensive structure is the most important thing at this moment in time. Hopefully that can see us through to get more results.
"I love trophies, I've a couple behind me already, and I want to keep growing with that. I want to have a bigger trophy cabinet going forward and sometimes you might have to shift that mindset of what your targets are.
"We want to be competitive. We still have areas of history we can achieve with gaining points in Europe."
