Larne legend Tomas Cosgrove believes “the best is yet to come” after signing a new long-term contract extension at Inver Park.

Cosgrove was one of Tiernan Lynch’s first key signings when building the current Inver Reds project with the full-back joining from Cliftonville in 2018 when Larne were still in the Championship.

The 32-year-old has went on to celebrate winning the Irish League’s second-tier title, four Co Antrim Shields and was captain of the Inver Reds when they secured a maiden Premiership triumph in 2023 before defending their crown 12 months later.

Cosgrove also played a pivotal role in helping Larne create Irish League history by qualifying for the UEFA Conference League and was skipper for their first competition outing against Norwegian outfit Molde in October with current captain Cian Bolger suffering from injury.

Tomas Cosgrove has signed a new contract at Larne. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

He missed five games through an injury of his own, picked up against Shamrock Rovers, but returned to starting action against former club Cliftonville earlier this month.

“I’m really pleased that Tomás has agreed to extend his current contract to ensure that his long-term future will be at Inver Park,” said Nathan Rooney, who has taken up the role as Larne’s Head of Football. “Tomás has been here for seven years and is someone who knows the club and the town inside out.

"Alongside being a fantastic talent on the pitch, he is a popular figure in the dressing room and amongst the fanbase and wider community.

“As a player, he has enjoyed plenty of success to date but I have been impressed by his hunger for more trophies, which is the mentality we demand amongst our playing personnel.”

Cosgrove said: “Larne has become my home over the past seven years, so it’s great to extend my stay here with the club and in the town.

“We’ve enjoyed so many happy memories as a club but I believe the best is yet to come under Gary (Haveron) and Nathan’s leadership.