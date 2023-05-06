The 26-year-old, who has previous experience across the water during a short spell with Barnet, joined the Inver Park outfit in 2018 (originally on loan before making the switch permanent) and has played a huge role in bringing them from the Championship to the top of Northern Irish football.

According to the Daily Record, St Mirren – under the leadership of Northern Irish manager Stephen Robinson and his assistant Diarmuid O'Carroll – are keen on bringing the defensive midfielder to Paisley.

Robinson has worked wonders with the Scottish club this season, guaranteeing a top-six finish and led them to a memorable 2-0 victory over Celtic earlier in the campaign.

Larne's Fuad Sule

The Record claim recruitment chief Martin Foyle has put Sule’s name to Robinson as a potential new signing but they could face competition from Forest Green Rovers, who were relegated to League Two this season and are managed by Duncan Ferguson.

Sule’s contract runs out in the summer and he will undoubtedly have a number of clubs chasing his signature after playing 35 times in a historic season, forming a wonderful midfield partnership with Premiership Player of the Year, Leroy Millar.

