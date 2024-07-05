Larne striker Lee Bonis scores the equaliser during their Charity Shield victory over Cliftonville. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press.

​Larne prepared for next week’s Champions League first round qualifying trip to Latvia by winning their maiden Charity Shield as deadly duo Lee Bonis and Andy Ryan both scored in a 2-1 victory over Cliftonville at Inver Park.

​Tiernan Lynch’s side will face RFS in Riga on Wednesday in their first-leg showdown before the reverse fixture is held in East Antrim seven days later and travel on the back of a fine performance, but they didn’t have it all their own way.

Ryan Corrigan, who made his Premiership debut for Cliftonville last season and signed a first professional contract in May, opened the scoring in the 20th minute by converting from close range, punishing Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson for a slack pass while attempting to build from the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Inver Reds came roaring out of the blocks after the break and it took only five minutes for Lynch’s men to find an equaliser as Mark Randall’s ball split the opposition defence before Ryan laid off for strike partner Bonis, who made no mistake.

Ryan turned from provider to scorer 11 minutes later with former Arsenal ace Randall once again playing a key role – the Scottish forward rising highest in the box to head home from his delivery.

Larne had the ball in the back of the net after only five minutes as Bonis successfully struck beyond David Odumosu after being played through by Conor McKendry, who returned to Inver Park last month after departing Coleraine, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

The Reds’ first opportunity came courtesy of Michael Newberry’s header – the summer signing from Linfield only able to direct it straight at Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Magilton’s side did ultimately find the opening goal as Ben Wylie pounced on a poor pass from Ferguson before sliding the ball to 17-year-old Corrigan, who tapped in from close range.

That setback appeared to kick Larne into gear and they began to apply pressure, firstly as McKendry’s wicked cross just evaded Bonis before Odumosu was forced to tip Ryan’s free-kick around the post moments later.

Another lapse of concentration from Larne – again while attempting to play out from the back – was almost punished but this time Corrigan’s shot across goal drifted inches wide.

Cliftonville carried a one-goal advantage into the half-time interval, but that was wiped out moments into the second-half with Lynch’s team-talk clearly having its desired effect as Ryan and Bonis – a partnership which has been so lethal over the past 18 months in the Irish League – combining to put their team back on level terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts continued to look impressive and Ryan, last season’s Premiership Golden Boot winner, got his name on the scoresheet by rising highest in Cliftonville’s box to power home a fine header from Randall’s lofted cross.