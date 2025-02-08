Larne suffer first Premiership defeat since November as Jordan Forsythe secures Crusaders success

Larne suffered a first Premiership defeat since November as Jordan Forsythe’s header secured a 1-0 success for Crusaders at Inver Park, strengthening their bid for a top-half finish.

The Inver Reds had put together an eight-game unbeaten league run since losing to Linfield, who they’ll face again on Tuesday evening.

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

Jordan Forsythe celebrates scoring for Crusaders. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

LARNE: Ferguson, Donnelly, McKendry, Randall, O’Connor, S Graham, Nolan, Cosgrove, Sloan, Gallagher, Ryan.

Subs: D Graham, Want, O’Neill, McEneff, Panayiotou, Bayode, Wallace.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Callacher, Lowry, Blaney, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Williamson, Smith, Clarke, Boyd, Barr.

Subs: Brown, Stewart, O’Connor, Franklin, Little, McCart, Karrabecaj.

Referee: Tim Marshall.

FIRST HALF

4: Tiarnan O’Connor floats a ball to the back post in Dylan Sloan’s direction but Jonny Tuffey comes to claim.

5: Bright start from Larne as Aaron Donnelly chips into O’Connor’s path before Crusaders get enough numbers back to stop a shot. The striker recovers and sends in a wonderful cross which again just evades Sloan.

17: Conor McKendry attempts to slip a through ball into the path of Andy Ryan but Jacob Blaney gets an important touch.

29: O’Connor has been the main bright spark for Larne and once again holds the ball up well before feeding Ryan but yet another block from Crusaders.

31: GOAL – CRUSADERS (JORDAN FORSYTHE) – The visitors take the lead as Jacob Blaney fires a pinpoint cross onto Jordan Forsythe’s head and he slams home emphatically from close range. 1-0.

35: Going behind has spurred Larne into action and Sean Graham almost delivers the ball on a plate for Ryan, only for Lewis Barr to make a superb sliding interception which goes behind for a corner. Graham takes and it comes to nothing.

42: McKendry chips it into O’Connor and the January recruit turns and takes a quickfire shot which sails wide of the post.

45: First booking of the afternoon as Mal Smith is cautioned for taking out Aaron Donnelly.

HALF TIME: Larne 0 – 1 Crusaders.

SECOND HALF

51: Crues teenager Josh Williamson plays a well-timed pass into Jay Boyd. The striker looks for a team-mate in the box but Chris Gallagher shows composure to feed back to Rohan Ferguson.

54: Visitors come close to doubling their advantage as Philip Lowry unleashes from distance after Forsythe’s long throw caused chaos – his effort whistles past the post.

55: Larne make their first change as Shaun Want replaces Conor McKendry before O’Connor fires a shot which is pushed behind for a corner.

60: Two changes for Crusaders as Josh Williamson and Ross Clarke are replaced by Harry Franklin and Jordan Stewart.

66: Blaney attempts a cross but almost catches Ferguson out at his front post as the Larne goalkeeper gets down quickly to palm behind for a corner.

70: Another double change for Larne as Tiarnan O’Connor and Mark Randall are replaced by Harry Panayiotou and Jordan McEneff.

73: Larne appeal for a penalty as the ball appears to strike Jarlath O’Rourke’s arm but referee Tim Marshall says no.

81: Franklin almost finds Stewart in the middle but Shaun Want makes an interception. Larne think the ball is going out, but it stays in and Stewart’s acrobatic overhead kick then goes wide.

82: Andy Ryan looks to be struggling and is replaced by Paul O’Neill and Tomas Cosgrove also makes way for Olatunde Bayode. One change for the Crues too as Jay Boyd limps off to be replaced by Josh O’Connor.

90: Five minutes added on.

90+3: Huge chance for Crusaders to make sure of three points but Blaney fires wide after being played through on goal.